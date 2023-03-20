Dundee’s Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves down at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves down at Partick Thistle

By George Cran
March 20 2023, 7.30am
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.

Dundee let themselves down against Partick Thistle on Saturday accepts Luke McCowan.

The 0-0 draw allowed leaders Queen’s Park to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Championship.

The Dark Blues, though, can immediately cut that to four points in their game in hand on Tuesday night at home to Ayr United.

McCowan says Dundee must start putting more pressure on the Spiders, starting against his old side.

Frustrating

But they need more of a goal threat than they displayed at Firhill.

“Ayr is a big game, as was Saturday, and every game now is a big one,” the winger said.

Dundee and Partick Thistle played out a 0-0 draw. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“We just need to look forward to that and be better in the final third. If we can do that then we’ll pick up points.

“The most frustrating this is we know how good we can be in the final third at times but at Firhill we let ourselves down, myself included.

“When those moments come we need to have a bit of composure to find the back of the net or working their goalie but we didn’t do that well enough.

“As a group, as tough as it is to say, you just look forward to the next one and keep pushing.

“It’s obviously frustrating with Queen’s Park coming away with a result but we just need to keep focusing on ourselves and it’s a situation that you keep going until it’s mathematically impossible.

Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.

“So we just need to keep believing and look forward to the next game.

“We’ve gone this far in the season and there’s no point thinking they have run away with it.

“We know they have got tough games coming at the end of the season, as do we.

“We just need to put pressure on them, that’s all we want to do.”

Replicate

Possibly Dundee’s – and McCowan’s – best day of the season came in their last clash with Ayr United.

Luke McCowan salutes the Dundee fans after victory at Somerset Park. Image: SNS.

A 2-0 win at Somerset Park saw the Dark Blues spend Christmas top of the Championship table with a seventh straight win in all competitions.

However, that was short lived with form in 2023 falling away.

McCowan, though, is keen to emulate that performance at Somerset Park this week on home turf.

“We knew how big a game that was, especially going down to 10 men, and hopefully we can replicate it and I get the two goals again,” he added.

“The message is to keep going, don’t stop.”

