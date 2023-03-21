St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the absence of a like-for-like deputy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the absence of a like-for-like deputy

By Eric Nicolson
March 21 2023, 12.00pm
Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.

Nicky Clark leaves a big hole in the St Johnstone team.

Signing the experienced centre-forward from Dundee United was viewed as the final, essential, part of the Perth jigsaw for a squad that had like for like cover in virtually every other position.

Since his arrival in the last week of the summer transfer window, Clark has scored four goals.

But it has been the quality of his link-up play and assists that have been even more important than the number of occasions he has found the back of the net in blue and white or teal and magenta.

There’s an argument to suggest Clark is the hardest player for Callum Davidson to replace – and the defeats in his absence at Tynecastle and Rugby Park haven’t contradicted that.

With Stevie May a virtual certain starter unless his form dips dramatically, Courier Sport assesses Davidson’s options in the weeks ahead.

Theo Bair

The Canadian got the nod to partner May at Rugby Park on Saturday – his first start since mid-October.

Davidson challenged Bair to bring his training ground game to match day at Kilmarnock but he offered next to nothing as an outlet for his defenders and midfielders in a frighteningly one-sided first half.

He made more intelligent runs and was protected the ball better after the break and, in theory, he has a reasonably complimentary style fit with May.

But the big leap forward feels as far away as ever and it would be a surprise to see Bair in the starting 11 to face Aberdeen a week on Saturday.

Zak Rudden

The on-loan Dundee forward should probably be the short-priced favourite to replace Bair, as he did just after the hour mark on Saturday.

He’s a bit too similar to May in a few aspects of the game than would be ideal for a partnership but his hold-up work is improving and he’s the most instinctive penalty box finisher at McDiarmid Park.

Against St Mirren, Rudden proved both those points with the quality of his one and only goal so far and the manner in which he earned the free-kick that led to it.

The former Scotland under-21 international would have had questions to answer from his manager had Drey Wright not scored following his blocked shot on Saturday – a pass to David Wotherspoon on his right was by far the best option open to him on a promising Saints counter-attack.

But maybe a bit of number nine tunnel vision wouldn’t be the worst thing for a team not exactly renowned for shooting on sight.

Connor McLennan

May and McLennan were the Tynecastle two and it didn’t look like a hand in glove fit on first viewing.

The on-loan Aberdeen player has been a man of many positions since arriving at the same time as Clark but he’s looked more at home out wide than through the middle.

McLennan can’t play against his parent club so somebody else will get the next chance anyway.

Jamie Murphy

Plenty of Saints fans will think Wotherspoon is the unluckiest non-starter of recent weeks (months) but Murphy may actually have an even stronger case.

He’s only been given 27 minutes of substitute football since nearly sparking the unlikeliest of second half comebacks against Livingston back in the middle of January.

Jamie Murphy scores against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Murphy has admitted that the change of formation on Clark’s arrival has deprived him of his most suitable position in a Davidson team – left of a front three.

But he and May were pretty effective when they’ve been on the pitch at the same time in that Livi game and against Hearts.

It’s a combination that could be worth another look.

Melker Hallberg or David Wotherspoon

Plenty of supporters would love to see the return of the 4-4-1-1 Davidson deployed for back-to-back games against Rangers.

That would likely mean a forward-thinking midfielder playing just behind May.

Graham Carey’s loss of form should put him behind Hallberg and Wotherspoon in the pecking order for that potential spot.

Stevie May on his own

Could Davidson decide to travel back to the future and go with the pre-Clark formation of one through the middle and two deeper attackers on either side?

It would be a brave call given the likely fan reaction but the likes of Carey, Wotherspoon, Murphy and maybe even McLennan would have a square peg, square hole position to compete for again.

Given Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson will likely be back together against Aberdeen, the 3-4-2-1 with the strong central midfield spine it needs does have merit, as unpalatable as that will be for some Davidson critics.

Chris Kane

Even if the double-winning hero puts his recent comeback niggles behind him, you’re probably looking at after the split before he’s a genuine contender to play again for the first team.

Even then, it will be small doses of off-the-bench action.

But, for all the comings and goings since Kane last played 14 months ago, he remains the most natural foil for May in Clark’s absence.

When Kane is at his peak, few in the Premiership earn territory (and free-kicks), bringing team-mates into the game, better.

It would be wonderful to get a reminder of that again before this season is done.

