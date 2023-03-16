St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: ‘Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I’d play him’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If Callum Davidson was picking his St Johnstone team on the basis of what he sees in training, Theo Bair would be in his starting line-up.

And the Perth boss has challenged the Canadian international to make the crucial match-day performance jump.

With Nicky Clark an injury doubt for Saturday’s trip to face Kilmarnock, Bair is one of the Rugby Park alternatives being considered.

And, as Davidson pointed out, he ticks several boxes.

“Theo scored his goal there,” he said. “He’s got found memories of scoring that.

Theo Bair opens his St.Johnstone account 💥 Continuing a solid start to the campaign, Bair was among the goals for St.Johnstone today, scoring his 1st goal for the club (and 1st in the SPFL) despite a 2-1 loss Quite the GOLAZO, too. Great volley#CanMNTpic.twitter.com/jTKJU9qpal — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) October 6, 2022

“He is improving all the time.

“Watching Theo in training every day, I’d play him.

“It’s very important he gets the right balance of what he does in training and taking it into the game.

“He’s had chances of 15-20 minutes here and there.

“He’s definitely improved since the start of the season, working really hard. He’s desperate to play.

“As is Zak (Rudden), as are the likes of Jamie (Murphy).

“So I’m not short of attacking options if Nicky (who has a suspected high ankle sprain) is to be out.”

Davidson added: “Connor (McLennan) played in that position as well so we’ve four or five players who could come in.

“I might keep the same system or I might tweak it a little bit.

“It’s about linking another partnership with Stevie (May). How well does he work with Zak, Theo, Jamie and Connor?

“That’s a big thing because these guys want to play and it’s up to them to hopefully feed off Stevie.

“These boys are desperate for a chance.”

Pitch factor

As well as stylistic considerations, Davidson also has to factor in under-foot conditions this weekend.

“The pitch does come into my thinking a little bit,” he said. “We’ve played on Astro a couple of times already this season and lost both games.

“It’s important we get players who are good on the surface, good at twisting and turning because it can sometimes be a difficult pitch to do that.

“Zak and Theo are both comfortable on the surface.”