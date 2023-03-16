St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: ‘Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I’d play him’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: ‘Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I’d play him’

By Eric Nicolson
March 16 2023, 6.00am
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.

If Callum Davidson was picking his St Johnstone team on the basis of what he sees in training, Theo Bair would be in his starting line-up.

And the Perth boss has challenged the Canadian international to make the crucial match-day performance jump.

With Nicky Clark an injury doubt for Saturday’s trip to face Kilmarnock, Bair is one of the Rugby Park alternatives being considered.

And, as Davidson pointed out, he ticks several boxes.

“Theo scored his goal there,” he said. “He’s got found memories of scoring that.

“He is improving all the time.

“Watching Theo in training every day, I’d play him.

“It’s very important he gets the right balance of what he does in training and taking it into the game.

“He’s had chances of 15-20 minutes here and there.

“He’s definitely improved since the start of the season, working really hard. He’s desperate to play.

“As is Zak (Rudden), as are the likes of Jamie (Murphy).

“So I’m not short of attacking options if Nicky (who has a suspected high ankle sprain) is to be out.”

Zak Rudden scored against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Davidson added: “Connor (McLennan) played in that position as well so we’ve four or five players who could come in.

“I might keep the same system or I might tweak it a little bit.

“It’s about linking another partnership with Stevie (May). How well does he work with Zak, Theo, Jamie and Connor?

“That’s a big thing because these guys want to play and it’s up to them to hopefully feed off Stevie.

“These boys are desperate for a chance.”

Pitch factor

As well as stylistic considerations, Davidson also has to factor in under-foot conditions this weekend.

“The pitch does come into my thinking a little bit,” he said. “We’ve played on Astro a couple of times already this season and lost both games.

“It’s important we get players who are good on the surface, good at twisting and turning because it can sometimes be a difficult pitch to do that.

“Zak and Theo are both comfortable on the surface.”

