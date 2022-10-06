Theo Bair: 1st goal for St Johnstone was a ‘weight off my shoulders’ and brought back memories of stunning Vancouver Whitecaps MLS strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has admitted that scoring his first goal for the club was a “weight lifted off my shoulders”.

The Canadian international got off the mark in injury time of the 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, smashing a shot from 20 yards out past a helpless Rugby Park keeper Zach Hemming.

It proved to be too late to spark a Saints comeback but Bair is hoping it is a sign of things to come as far as his Perth career is concerned.

Theo Bair making the most of his time on the field, and giving his manager something to think about ahead of Saturday’s tilt https://t.co/vKqYi52KQ1 — Canucks Abroad (@Canucks_Abroad) October 6, 2022

“It’s a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Bair, who signed from Vancouver Whitecaps in January.

“I knew it was coming.

“I’ve been working really hard and scoring goals in training but obviously those don’t count.

“I’m happy to score the first one that does count.”

The 23-year-old’s first MLS goal for Vancouver against Portland Timbers was another stunning strike from the edge of the box.

“It’s funny – it was very similar to the first one I scored for the Whitecaps as well,” Bair told Saints TV.

Theo Bair vs Portland Timberspic.twitter.com/WfIOYehAhA — CanPL Brasil (@CanPLBrasil) December 27, 2019

“It felt almost the same which was kind of a déjà vu, strange feeling for me.

“I just took a decent touch and thought: ‘I’ve got space, I might as well hit it’.”

Bair will now be hoping to get more game-time against Celtic on Saturday.

“It will be a very tough test but the boys will prepare for it and be ready to go,” he said.