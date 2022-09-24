St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has ‘bags of potential’ and Ryan McGowan is a midfield ‘bonus’, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has ‘bags of potential’ and Ryan McGowan is a midfield ‘bonus’, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
September 24 2022, 6.00am
Theo Bair and Ryan McGowan.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson felt the need to sign two proven Premiership forwards at the end of the summer transfer window, with both Nicky Clark and Connor McLennan making an instant impact after arriving at McDiarmid Park.

But his faith in Theo Bair coming good for the Perth club remains intact.

And a top notch performance from the Canadian international in the midweek victory over Hibs behind closed doors was further evidence for the Saints boss that patience will be repaid.

“Theo did really well in the bounce game,” said Davidson. “He was excellent.

“I’ve got a lot of players showing a great attitude – Connor was another one.

“Theo scored and showed me the determination I want to see in players who aren’t starting at the moment.

“I see the potential he’s got in training every day.

“I see it in bounce games, I’ve seen it in pre-season and there have been bits in the first team games he’s played as well that have been really good.

“Now he needs to move that on.

“When he gets that first goal I think it will make a huge difference – he’ll relax and show everybody what he can do.

“He’s still a young man with bags of potential and I’m hopeful we’ll see the best of him over the next couple of years.”

McGowan the midfielder

Davidson, meanwhile, has liked what he’s seen of Ryan McGowan in central midfield recently.

The Australian international played the second half at Tynecastle in a deep-lying role and started in that position last weekend against Ross County.

I’s unlikely to be the last time Davidson takes the former Hearts man out of defence.

St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.

“Ryan’s performances in midfield have been a real bonus for us,” he said.

“We’ve got Cammy MacPherson out and there’s Daniel Phillips and Graham Carey who were missing last weekend, with Murray Davidson only just coming back.

“He did very well against Ross County in the middle of the park.

“He showed how versatile he is.

“He can play that position quite easily.

“It’s one thing doing it in training or in a bounce game but another in the league.

“He reads the game, can cover the ground and he’s very good with the ball. They’re all the attributes you need in that position when we ask him to play there in those type of games.

“That was a big bonus from last Saturday and so was getting Liam Gordon back in.”

