Graham Carey injury latest as St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson also gives update on Daniel Phillips

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopes to know by the start of next week if Graham Carey faces a significant lay-off with a knee injury.

The McDiarmid Park medical staff are taking their time with the Irishman, who was sidelined for last Saturday’s draw with Ross County.

Carey sustained the injury on the training ground and his knee remains swollen a week later.

“We’re still assessing him,” Davidson reported.

“It’s a case of ticking things off as the swelling goes down.

“There won’t be a rush.

“We need to make sure we do everything right and hopefully there will be good news at the end of it.

“There’s nothing we can do until we know what the situation is.

“Appointments have been arranged for the next couple of days so we should hopefully know more by the start of next week.”

It hasn’t taken long for former Plymouth Argyle and CSKA Sofia playmaker, Carey to establish himself as a key man for Saints.

He has scored twice in the Premiership already, with his eye for a defence-splitting pass also making the 33-year-old an instant fans’ favourite.

“I tried to get Graham last year and as soon as he became available for this season I really wanted to bring him to the club,” said Davidson.

“You know what you’re going to get from him. He’s a player who is always looking forward and trying to create things.

“I knew that was the type of addition we needed from the previous season.

“I’ve been delighted with his start. Like David Wotherspoon, he can play two or three different positions.

“Fingers crossed he’s OK.”

Carrying a thigh problem

Meanwhile, Davidson is optimistic Daniel Phillips will be back in the near future.

The former Watford midfielder withdrew from the Trinidad and Tobago squad earlier this week.

Their head coach reported it to be a calf injury but Davidson clarified that it is his thigh that has been causing Phillips discomfort in recent weeks.

“Daniel’s got a thigh strain,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s been carrying it a little bit for a while and it got to the point that he couldn’t continue.

“This week will help. It’s important he gets better as quickly as possible.”