St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips has pulled out of the Trinidad and Tobago squad through injury.

The former Watford man was absent from Saints’ match-day group for the 0-0 draw with Ross County on Saturday as a consequence of a calf issue picked up on the training ground.

And he didn’t fly out to join up with his national team for their four-country tournament in Thailand, head coach Angus Eve has confirmed.

“We lost Daniel Phillips,” said Eve. “When we were flying out his club called because he picked up a calf injury in training.”

Day 2 – First Day of Training in Thailand for King's Cup 2022 Catch the Highlights of Day 2 in Chiang Mai, Thailand with the Trinidad and Tobago Men's National Team. https://t.co/sTaZ0iXozM pic.twitter.com/ECcTtLYxw9 — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) September 20, 2022

That leaves James Brown (Malta) and Adam Montgomery (Scotland under-21s) as the only two Perth players to be on international duty.

McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson had hoped game-time with Trinidad and Tobago would help build-up Phillips’ match fitness ahead of the resumption of the Premiership season at Tannadice.

The seriousness of Graham Carey’s knee injury has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, comeback duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are set to feature in a closed-doors game today.