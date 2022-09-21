St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips out of Trinidad and Tobago squad with calf injury

By Eric Nicolson
September 21 2022, 9.15am
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.

St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips has pulled out of the Trinidad and Tobago squad through injury.

The former Watford man was absent from Saints’ match-day group for the 0-0 draw with Ross County on Saturday as a consequence of a calf issue picked up on the training ground.

And he didn’t fly out to join up with his national team for their four-country tournament in Thailand, head coach Angus Eve has confirmed.

“We lost Daniel Phillips,” said Eve. “When we were flying out his club called because he picked up a calf injury in training.”

That leaves James Brown (Malta) and Adam Montgomery (Scotland under-21s) as the only two Perth players to be on international duty.

McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson had hoped game-time with Trinidad and Tobago would help build-up Phillips’ match fitness ahead of the resumption of the Premiership season at Tannadice.

The seriousness of Graham Carey’s knee injury has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, comeback duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are set to feature in a closed-doors game today.

