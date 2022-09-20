St Johnstone star Ryan McGowan hails Alex Mitchell and says Daniel Phillips will learn from ‘villain’ role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone star Ryan McGowan hails Alex Mitchell and says Daniel Phillips will learn from ‘villain’ role

By Eric Nicolson
September 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 20 2022, 2.45pm
Alex Mitchell and Daniel Phillips have both impressed Ryan McGowan.
Alex Mitchell and Daniel Phillips have both impressed Ryan McGowan.

Alex Mitchell has got “everything you would look for” in a young central defender, according to St Johnstone team-mate Ryan McGowan.

The 20-year-old has taken to Scottish football like a duck to water since arriving at McDiarmid Park on a season-long loan from Millwall.

After being thrown into the deep end on day one against Hibs, Mitchell has been a man of the match contender for Saints virtually every week.

Perth fans love the old school defensive characteristics he brings to the heart of Callum Davidson’s back three but he was every bit as comfortable on the right side, showcasing his ball-playing ability, when Ross County were the opponents at the weekend.

“You couldn’t ask for much more than he’s produced so far,” said Australian international, McGowan.

“In some ways he’s a bit of an old fashioned centre-half – heading things, kicking people and being that good defender a team needs.

“Myself and Andy (Considine) are the older heads – I always like to get in that Andy is older than me!”

All-round game

Mitchell’s progression would have a ceiling if he didn’t possess the technical skills to go with his fearlessness and determination.

“He does have an all-round game,” said McGowan.

“It’s the clearances and the blocks that get the attention but you don’t come through the ranks at Millwall and play regularly in the Scottish Premiership if you just head it and kick it.

“He can pass the ball and make good decisions as well. He’s aggressive when we don’t have the ball and comfortable on it when we do.

“He’s got everything you’d look for in a young centre-back.

“Alex has played a lot of games already and we’ll keep trying to help him progress, which will mean he’s doing well and so is the team.

“He’s an impressive guy.

“As you might think from watching him on a Saturday, he’s not the brightest spark! He’s probably headed too many balls already!”

Cast as the villain

Another young Saints player, Daniel Phillips, hasn’t had a Mitchell-esque instant impact.

But McGowan believes a torrid first half against Hearts – his last start – will be a precious learning experience.

The home fans were baying for Phillips to be sent off and, sensing the tightrope he was walking, Davidson took his central midfielder off at half-time that day.

“The gaffer said that Daniel probably wasn’t quite up to speed when he got thrown into the team because of injuries,” said McGowan.

“We were light in that area – I’ve even had to go in there a couple of times.

“Anybody who saw him at Ibrox would appreciate the quality he’s got.

“Throughout his career he’ll have 100 Tynecastle-type experiences when things aren’t going the way you want and the crowd is on top of you.

Daniel Phillips tackles Cammy Devlin.

“When you’re in central midfield you have to make tackles.

“We would have got around him if we thought he was struggling a bit after that experience but we didn’t need to.

“He’s a strong character. He brushed it off, trained really well after it and I’m sure he’ll be a big player for us over the course of the season.”

McGowan added: “You need to remember that settling into a new club and town is a big thing.

“He’ll learn so much from that day.

“He’ll be able to handle being the villain.

“When you find yourself in that role you have to be really switched on. You can’t give the referee any opportunity.

“He’ll learn more from those 45 minutes than he would have done from five games when he cruises through it.

“It’s a role I’ve had a few times – at certain grounds I got more stick than others, especially in my younger days when I was a right-back next to the crowd!

“Most of the time it was my mates giving me stick at Easter Road.”

