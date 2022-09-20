KIRSTY STRICKLAND: How many Alex Belfields will use the internet as a weapon before social media platforms step in?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: How many Alex Belfields will use the internet as a weapon before social media platforms step in?

By Kirsty Strickland
September 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 20 2022, 6.20am
Alex Belfield.
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.

Last week, a former BBC radio presenter was jailed for five and a half years after being found guilty of stalking.

Alex Belfield stalked and harassed four people online, targeting them with emails, social media messages and abusive YouTube videos.

He was originally charged with stalking eight different people, some of whom he knew from his time working for the BBC.

One of Belfield’s victims was BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernard Spedding who he harassed for nine years.

In court, the judge told Belfield that at one point Mr Spedding was ‘’seconds away from taking his own life’’ as a result of his conduct.

Belfield was also found guilty of the ‘simple’ stalking of presenter Jeremy Vine, who he falsely claimed had stolen £1,000 of BBC licence fee payers’ money.

Some of the victims have spoken out about the impact Belfield’s behaviour had on their lives.

Some were afraid to leave the house in case they were physically harmed by Belfield’s supporters. They also spoke about the emotional toll of being targeted and followed around every corner of the internet.

Alex Belfield ‘weaponised the internet’

The judge remarked that Alex Belfield had ‘’weaponised the internet’’ and that his pattern of behaviour was not typical of what we usually think of as stalking, but it was no less harmful for the fact that it was conducted online.

What is terrifying about this case is how little social media companies are required to do to stop their platforms being used as a weapon.

TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine arriving at Nottingham Crown Court. Picture: Dave Higgens/PA Wire.

Alex Belfield has a YouTube channel that has over 350,000 subscribers.

Through his huge platform, he had the power to direct or encourage the abuse and harassment of his victims.

It’s becoming a worrying trend on social media.

Accounts with a large number of followers have a massive amount of influence and power.

That some use that power to harm others shouldn’t be a great surprise – social media is an increasingly angry and combative place these days.

But the hosts of these platforms should be required to intervene when their product is being used for nefarious reasons.

Social media can be a scary place

Since the verdict, Jeremy Vine has spoken about his frustration with social media companies, saying that they ‘’have no moral values’’.

Social media can bring people together in a positive way, but the structures and protections that should be in place to protect users aren’t fit for purpose.

Twitter is my social media platform of choice. For the most part, I find it enjoyable and worthwhile.

Unlike so many of my female colleagues, I’m lucky in that I don’t get much by way of abuse.

Criticism, yes – plenty of it – but it’s rare that I receive anything that causes me alarm.

One notable exception was a few years ago, when I tweeted about a high profile case involving a footballer that was found guilty of rape.

The bile that came my way was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.

I was targeted with an avalanche of grotesque sexualised comments, misogynistic slurs and even a few threats.

I quickly locked down my account and blocked all the (mostly anonymous) abusive posters.

At most, it was a few hours of discomfort. Once it had died down, I unlocked my account and the eejits were gone, never to be heard from again.

I can’t imagine what it must be like to be subject to the kind of abuse that Belfield’s victims had to endure: not only for a few hours, but every day, over the course of many, many years.

Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court for trial charged with stalking corporation staff members. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

We are all responsible for how we conduct ourselves, both in person and online.

But social media platforms thrive on division. Their algorithm rewards the worst impulses of the human psyche.

They created the monster and it’s about time they helped rein it in.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Craig Paterson debacle has me feeling a bit sorry for Douglas Ross
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
SEAN O'NEIL: The UK is at a political crossroads - but royalty remains round…
1
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
COURIER OPINION: Honeymoon period is truly over for Truss
1
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Autumn election would be in the self-interest of Liz Truss - as…
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
JIM SPENCE: Cold was constant companion in Dundee flats growing up – I don’t…
3
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
COURIER OPINION: Majestic final journey did Queen proud
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundonians, put your stuffy stereotypes aside and get down to Opera Festival…
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
COURIER OPINION: Queen's funeral is a time to give thanks - and hail a…
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
STEVE FINAN: In support of the Oxford comma I make mention of the strippers,…

More from The Courier

Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
Alex Belfield was jailed for five and a half years for stalking. Picture: PA.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks