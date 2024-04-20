COURIER OPINION: New Dundee FC stadium plans are exciting – but scrutiny is crucial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

COURIER OPINION: New Dundee FC stadium plans are exciting – but scrutiny is crucial

The Dark Blues' proposed new stadium at Camperdown is one of the most talked-about subjects among readers of The Courier.

Artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
Artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
By The Courier Comment

Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown is one of the most talked-about subjects among readers of The Courier.

We have dedicated hundreds of pages online and in print to the Dark Blues’ plans to leave Dens Park – and what the club’s departure from its historic ground would mean for the city.

The ambitious project includes building a 12,500-seater stadium, up to 183 residential units and a crematorium.

A 100-bedroom hotel, restaurant, safe standing area and beer hall are also included in the proposals, along with the expansion of the Dundee Ice Arena.

Last month, in our opinion section, Dee managing director John Nelms wrote that he dreamed of Camperdown being “a crown jewel in the regeneration of Dundee”.

He said: “We want to make our stadium a part of the city’s vibrant entertainment footprint: bringing concerts, major events and conferences on a regular basis and providing a place for supporters of all generations to enjoy pre and post-match entertainment and hospitality, as well as consuming other forms of entertainment on non-matchdays.”

‘230 full-time job’

The spectacular concept images – created by Holmes Miller Architects – paint a positive picture of what the future could look like for Dark Blues supporters.

Mr Nelms, whose vision has the support of the Scottish football authorities, added: “For our part the total investment in the project directly and indirectly has been estimated at £95m…

“That investment will in turn deliver an estimated £162m of Gross Value Added [benefits above and beyond the investment itself] to the local economy in the first 25 years alone.

“That can be broken down into the creation of 230 ongoing full-time jobs – creating almost £6m of new income to the workforce – and 180 additional one-off construction jobs, generating around £4.5m of income.”

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: David Young

These are eye-catching figures.

Project director Ian Cooney, of Holmes Miller, says: “Dundee is a place beloved by its people and possesses many cultural assets, and this project is an offering to a future-facing city.

“Holmes Miller’s design will offer a 21st century fan experience to engage a new generation of Dundee FC supporters and citizens at this multi-use venue.

“Our stadium concept will embrace the spirit and heritage of Dens Park, with authenticity key to the design.

“It will be centred around a modern matchday experience for Dundee fans – with the ability to flex for a variety of cultural and civic events on non-matchdays.”

‘Stadium project must be right for city of Dundee, not just football club’

The Courier is supportive of this proposal.

We believe a new Dark Blues stadium, as Mr Nelms says, could provide a huge boost to the local economy and underpin a bright future for one of Dundee’s two major sides.

But it is crucial these plans are right for the whole city – not just for the football club.

And central to the debate are important issues that may impact the lives of our readers, local residents.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

Dundee chiefs admit the new stadium could cause congestion on the Kingsway on matchdays, with an access road directly from the A90 into the Camperdown complex proposed.

It would see a new junction positioned between the BP petrol station and the Coupar Angus Road roundabout.

There will also be access through the current leisure park, with work funded by Dundee to be done on the roundabout at the entrance to Camperdown Park.

Answering Dundee FC stadium questions

Weekend games involving the Old Firm would prove the biggest challenge.

Dundee Civic Trust – a charitable trust which aims to encourage the highest standards of design in new buildings and regeneration projects – claims car crashes, congestion and increased pollution will be “inevitable”.

“The roundabout will simply not be able to handle a huge injection of football traffic seeking to make a 180-degree turn”, the group says.

It’s also claimed the stadium development could be “detrimental’ to Camperdown Country Park, popular with dog walkers, families and runners.

Artist’s impression also shows Dundee FC stadium access routes.

SEPA, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency, have responded with no objections to Dundee’s planning permission in principal application.

John Nelms deserves credit for addressing some of the concerns in his recent column in The Courier.

Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) – the company set up by Mr Nelms and Dundee owner Tim Keyes to build the new stadium – has also answered questions submitted by the club’s second largest shareholder, Dee4Life.

Such transparency at this stage is vital.

‘Robust process and fierce debate’

But we are only at the beginning of this process, with objections to the planning permission in principle yet to be published by Dundee City Council and a decision not expected until August.

During this period, people on both sides of the argument will make their points heard.

Many will highlight the exciting opportunities the project presents while some will flag the disruption they feel could impact their day-to-day lives.

Others, like The Courier columnist Jim Crumley did earlier this week, will question the leadership of the stadium project and the ramifications for Dens Park, 125 years old.

We must not shy away from robust process and fierce debate around this subject – it is what the city of Dundee deserves.

More from Dundee FC

Owen Beck
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Owen Beck return hopes as he reveals plans ahead…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have both achieved their season's goal.
JIM SPENCE: Can United emulate Dundee and build a strong Premiership squad from a…
Dundee fans in the South Enclosure in 2022.
Dundee fan group reveals 'corteo' plans ahead of final home game
Dundee's Jon McCracken claims the ball during Wednesday's draw with Rangers. Image: SNS.
Jon McCracken hits back at Rangers 'free hit' jibe as Dundee eye Euro slot
Dundee fans enjoyed their side's display. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee fans react to SPFL fine: ‘Worth it for the Rangers meltdown’
2
Dens ground staff relay pitch covers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Dundee pitch problems explained as Dens Park surface in spotlight
8
Dens Park
'Deeply disappointed' Dundee seek legal advice after being hit by huge SPFL fine over…
3
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee duo Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan hailed as potential manager and team of…
Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points as Rangers display boosts Dee hopes of European football

Conversation