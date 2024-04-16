‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out of Dark Blues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out of Dark Blues’

Jim Crumley’s grandfather Bob was in goals when Dark Blues won Scottish Cup in 1910.

Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
By Jim Crumley

It is closing in on 70 years since I first saw Dens Park from the inside.

Until then, all I knew was the view from the top of the Law. You had a good view of the pitch then, that splash of bright green, for the only stand was on the far side.

Otherwise, the only pitches I knew were in Lochee Park and there were five or six of them, all in the one park.

The idea of a park being entirely taken up by just one pitch was a kind of luxurious dreamscape.

All I knew then about my famous grandfather was that he died when I was a one-year-old, that he had lived in Lochee and had been Dundee’s goalkeeper impossibly long ago, before the war, not the war my father fought in but the war before that.

So the view of the pitch from the top of the Law was a glimpse of something other, where people could become famous all through Lochee from the end of Logie Street to the top of the High Street.

Such was the landscape and cultural history of childhood inheritance, and it was all rolled up in a leather ball, with a lace.

‘Dens Park pitch is insult to memory’

When Bill Shankly said that football “isn’t a matter of life or death, it’s much more important than that”, this is what he was talking about.

And now, once again, the pitch at Dens Park is something other.

Not the hallowed ground of the fondest of memories but the worst pitch in Scottish professional football, and something of an insult to memory.

How could that happen?

So if you can imagine the accumulated weight of almost 70 years’ worth of the mixed blessing that is the mental condition of the Dundee supporter, here is how it looks on an April day of 2024 at the top of the Law, looking down.

Dens ground staff relay pitch covers. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

First of all, the American owners of a football club that is much more mine than it is theirs [Tim Keyes and John Nelms] don’t know what I’m talking about.

There are two reasons why that is the case.

One is that they’re American and have no knowledge of the ethos that underpins the attachment of the native Scot to the football club of his birthplace.

They can’t have, in the same way that I am not in thrall to Fenway Park of Red Sox fame, even though I know and love James Taylor’s song, Angels of Fenway.

‘Property developers – not football fans’

The other is that they don’t want to look after Dens Park, modernise it, nurture its traditions and protect the supporters’ memories.

They are, in my opinion, property developers – not football supporters.

They likely want to sell Dens Park so that it can be knocked down and the ground can be used for housing.

Then they want to build a completely new stadium with money-making add-ons like houses and a hotel and a crematorium (or has local ridicule deleted that absurd notion from the equation yet?), because they are property developers (did I say that already?) and that’s what property developers do.

How entrance to Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown could look.

Given the progress that has been made towards the new stadium development (not a sod dug, not a brick laid), and if and when planning permission is ever granted, a reasonable estimate of how long it will take before the first ball is kicked is between three and five years [note – managing director John Nelms last year said Dundee could be at Camperdown in 2025).

Their solution to the Dens Park crisis – and it is in a state of crisis – appears to be Dundee ground-sharing for the duration.

‘My greatest Dundee FC fear’

Right now, the ground is an embarrassment, and the owners of the club must shoulder the responsibility for that state of affairs.

It deteriorates on and off the pitch season and after season, and particularly for those of us with long memories of the place it is frankly hurtful.

There are – there should be – two groups of people in any football club whose interests constitute the top priorities of those who run the club, and these are the players and the supporters.

It is that simple. Whatever the commercial complexities of keeping the club in business, the club exists so that the players can play the game and the supporters can watch them.

Jim’s book about his grandfather, Bob Crumley.

Compromise that essential truth and sooner rather than later, you have no club.

And right now, that is my greatest fear.

What I consider to be the incompetence of the current ownership and their indifference to the effects of that incompetence on the players and the supporters and the traditions of which they themselves are a part…right now, it is choking the life out of the club.

So, it’s closing in on 70 years for me, and it’s well over a hundred years since my grandfather kept goal for Dundee the day they won the Scottish Cup for what is still the only time.

Put a price on that if you dare.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Ricki Lamie and Tony Docherty are preparing for the visit of Rangers. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: 'Dundee disrupted by call-offs too' - Tony Docherty and Ricki Lamie have say…
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens
Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK after morning pitch inspection
2
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists there will be no putting the tools away as…
Dens Park
Dundee's SPFL disciplinary hearing over Dens Park pitch pushed back as timing of post-split…
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
SPFL reveal FULL contingency plan for Dundee v Rangers clash as St Johnstone stadium…
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates with fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Tony Docherty handled Dundee pitch fiasco better than Rangers boss Philippe Clement
All focus on Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers: What's going to happen ahead of third attempt to play Dens…
6
McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park will host Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails…

Conversation