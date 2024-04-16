Delayed student accommodation plans for former Dundee nightclub gets fresh seal of approval

Delayed plans to build student flats on the site of a former Dundee nightclub have been re-approved following the discovery of on-site contamination.

An application for a six-storey student residence to be built on the former site of De Stihl’s nightclub on South Ward Road was approved by Dundee City Council in 2022.

A condition of the approval was that the developers – Edinburgh-based KR Developments – had to commence work at the site within 18 months.

However, they have been unable to do so due to the discovery of potential “hydrocarbon contamination” found within the site.

But the applicants re-applied for planning permission in a bid to address the problems.

And the application sailed through the council planning committee with unanimous approval on Monday.

De Stihl’s nightclub

The site has been sitting empty for a decade after the former mill that housed a succession of nightclubs, including De Stihl’s which was popular in the 80s and 90s, was demolished.

With the plans approved, the developers will now have until November next year to begin work at the site.

Further student accommodation is planned at another former South Road nightclub, with the council recently approving an eight-storey development with more than 200 rooms on the site of the old Liquid building.

This site has been vacant since 2018 following the closure of the nightclub.