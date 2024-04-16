Delayed student accommodation plans for former Dundee nightclub gets fresh seal of approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Delayed student accommodation plans for former Dundee nightclub gets fresh seal of approval

Construction for the approved plans was hit with delays after the discovery of potential contamination on the site.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The proposed student residence designs for South Ward Road, Dundee. Image: 56three architects.
The proposed student residence designs for South Ward Road, Dundee. Image: 56three architects.

Delayed plans to build student flats on the site of a former Dundee nightclub have been re-approved following the discovery of on-site contamination.

An application for a six-storey student residence to be built on the former site of De Stihl’s nightclub on South Ward Road was approved by Dundee City Council in 2022.

A condition of the approval was that the developers – Edinburgh-based KR Developments – had to commence work at the site within 18 months.

However, they have been unable to do so due to the discovery of potential “hydrocarbon contamination” found within the site.

But the applicants re-applied for planning permission in a bid to address the problems.

And the application sailed through the council planning committee with unanimous approval on Monday.

De Stihl’s nightclub

The site has been sitting empty for a decade after the former mill that housed a succession of nightclubs, including De Stihl’s which was popular in the 80s and 90s, was demolished.

With the plans approved, the developers will now have until November next year to begin work at the site.

Site of the former De Stihl’s nightclub on South Ward Road. Image: Katy Scott.

Further student accommodation is planned at another former South Road nightclub, with the council recently approving an eight-storey development with more than 200 rooms on the site of the old Liquid building.

This site has been vacant since 2018 following the closure of the nightclub.

More from Dundee

St Andrews Street in Dundee where boy was charged after "knife incident"
13-year-old charged after 'knife incident' in Dundee city centre
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039789 - Laura Devlin story: Looking to get general pics from the Dundee WinterFest 2022. For fresh pics to have on file and maybe for a picture gallery. Picture shows: crowds out enjoying the Winterfest, Slessor Gardens, Dundee, 27th November 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee set for Christmas village as council looks to attract visitors after last year's…
Jason White was jailed for four years. Images: Police Scotland and DCT Media.
Thug who seriously injured woman, 80, in Dundee bag snatch is jailed
Jordan Kealey with dogs Jackson and Shyla at his makeshift campsite in Dudhope Park on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
'Why I've been camping out in Dundee parks since Thursday'
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens
Dogs Buddy and Gracie are seeking new homes from Dundee council kennels
Bid to rehome stray pocket bull and 'nervous' young cockapoo staying at Dundee council…
Fife courier child abuse
Prison warning for Fife paedophile caught with illegal mobile phone
Deborah Williamson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Mum-of-two 'only just' avoids jail for violent unprovoked attack on stranger at Angus pub
The former hostel on King Street could be transformed if the plans are approved. Image: Dundee City Council.
Housing plans lined up for former Dundee city centre hostel
3
Derek and Molly McCammon are set to open The Living Room
Dad and daughter set to launch 'relaxed' furniture store in Broughty Ferry