Social housing plan for 19th century Monifieth school gets seal of approval

Invertay House was also once used as the council tax collection office for Angus before it was vacated in 2016.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council

Plans to convert a 19th century Monifieth school into new council homes have been given the green light by Angus councillors.

The bid, lodged by Angus Council, will see Invertay House turned into social housing.

With the plans approved, the former school building and janitor’s house will be converted into 16 flats – with three new homes also being built on the site.

The converted buildings would provide 14 one-bedroom homes, one two-bedroom home and one four-bedroom home.

Unanimous approval

The proposals were met with unanimous approval from councillors at a development standards committee meeting on Tuesday.

SNP councillor Lloyd Melville said: “This is a hugely welcomed development.

“I think it’s really positive to see the reuse of this listed building to provide new affordable homes for people who need them.”

Plans for the Invertay House development. Image: Angus Council

Councillors expressed their relief the building will have a new lease of life after sitting unused for years.

SNP councillor Bill Duff added: “I’m tempted to say this is almost as long-running a saga as the Montrose homeless unit because this seems to have been on the agenda for at least the last ten years.

“It’s good to see we are actually progressing to convert this former school into housing.”

Invertay House

Invertay House was built in 1878 as Monifieth Public School and offered education for primary and secondary pupils until 1966.

It then became Invertay Primary School until 1985, when the community lost a hard-fought campaign to save it the school from closure.

The building was then used as an office until 2016 when it was vacated by the council.

There had been plans to turn the building into a community hub, but the proposal failed to secure vital lottery funding.

