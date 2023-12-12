Eight-storey student flats at former Dundee nightclub approved

Plans for an eight-storey student flat development on the site of a former Dundee nightclub have been approved.

The block of 215 bedrooms will be built where the old Liquid building currently stands.

The bid was approved at a Dundee City Council planning committee meeting on Monday.

The proposals, submitted by Newtide Investments Limited, would see the old nightclub on South Ward Road – next to Fat Sam’s – demolished.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage are included in the proposals.

But, during the meeting, club owners expressed concerns that future residents might complain about noise from the neighbouring venue.

However, they did not oppose the plans.

Iain Buchan, solicitor representing Fat Sam’s owner Tony Cochrane, said: “It should be noted that these venues have been in place and a part of Dundee’s night scene and have been there for over 40 years.

“And essentially they are a local institution in what is a dying breed of live music venues.”

Worries over possible noise complaints

Mr Buchan added: “If the installed or constructed acoustic measures in the (window) glazing or the ventilation aspects are not adequate this could cause a significant risk to the operation of the venue.”

But the applicants gave assurances that there will be measures to ensure that venues are not negatively affected by the new flats and their residence.

Paul Scott, Managing Director at Scott Hobbs Planning Limited said: “The applicant notes the concerns raised regarding potential noise impact

“However, the mitigation included within the development – particularly around acoustic glazing measures – will protect future residents as well as existing businesses.”

It’s hoped that construction will start by summer next year, with the aim for students to be living in the accommodation by 2026.

The proposals first emerged last July before a public consultation was held.

The former nightclub – Liquid – closed in 2018 and the site has been vacant ever since.

Concerns over the amount of student accommodation

But some councillors expressed concerns during the meeting that the city centre is becoming over-saturated with student accommodation.

SNP councillor Mark Flynn asked officers: “My concern I have to say going forward is we seem to be accepting quite a lot of student accommodation in that part of the city and that part of the city centre itself.

“Are we trying to create an area in this part of the city centre which is purely for students going forward?”

However, officers assured councillors that there is a demand for student accommodation in the city centre.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning and economic development said: “We know from conversations we have with both universities and the students themselves that one of the attractions of studying in Dundee is the rich mix of accommodation.

“And it’s not all-purpose build student accommodation it’s HMOs, it’s tenements flats, its other opportunities they have to live and study in Dundee.

“But I think the discussions that we’ve had with both universities recently have indicated that there is a shortfall in purpose-built accommodation.”

Research from the developers found Dundee has 14,570 students living away from home, meaning there is an “unmet demand” of 9,544 students unable to access purpose-built student accommodation.

But officers suggested tighter regulations on student accommodation applications could be an option in the future.

Mr Hamilton added “It is one of the ambitions of the plan (the local development plan) to increase the number of people that live in the city centre – and students would be part of that.

“It is a concern that the planning applications that we’ve had more recently have been more towards the student accommodation and we’ve seen fewer of the mainstream residential development applications.

“But we have to assess each planning application on its individual merit.

“I think more broadly and certainly as we review the local development plan, we may wish to consider how we apply some additional control to stop areas becoming dominated by students.”