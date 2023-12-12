Eight-storey student flats at former Dundee nightclub approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Eight-storey student flats at former Dundee nightclub approved

The old Liquid building will be demolished to make way for more than 200 rooms.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of approved student flats.
An artist impression of approved student flats.

Plans for an eight-storey student flat development on the site of a former Dundee nightclub have been approved.

The block of 215 bedrooms will be built where the old Liquid building currently stands.

The bid was approved at a Dundee City Council planning committee meeting on Monday.

The proposals, submitted by Newtide Investments Limited, would see the old nightclub on South Ward Road – next to Fat Sam’s – demolished.

A cinema room, gym, study areas and bike storage are included in the proposals.

Before Liquid, the club was called Mardi Gras,

But, during the meeting, club owners expressed concerns that future residents might complain about noise from the neighbouring venue.

However, they did not oppose the plans.

Iain Buchan, solicitor representing Fat Sam’s owner Tony Cochrane, said: “It should be noted that these venues have been in place and a part of Dundee’s night scene and have been there for over 40 years.

“And essentially they are a local institution in what is a dying breed of live music venues.”

Worries over possible noise complaints

Mr Buchan added: “If the installed or constructed acoustic measures in the (window) glazing or the ventilation aspects are not adequate this could cause a significant risk to the operation of the venue.”

Fat Sam's Live
Live music venue Fat Sam's in Dundee.

But the applicants gave assurances that there will be measures to ensure that venues are not negatively affected by the new flats and their residence.

Paul Scott, Managing Director at Scott Hobbs Planning Limited said: “The applicant notes the concerns raised regarding potential noise impact

“However, the mitigation included within the development – particularly around acoustic glazing measures – will protect future residents as well as existing businesses.”

It’s hoped that construction will start by summer next year, with the aim for students to be living in the accommodation by 2026.

The proposals first emerged last July before a public consultation was held.

The former nightclub – Liquid – closed in 2018 and the site has been vacant ever since.

Concerns over the amount of student accommodation

But some councillors expressed concerns during the meeting that the city centre is becoming over-saturated with student accommodation.

SNP councillor Mark Flynn asked officers: “My concern I have to say going forward is we seem to be accepting quite a lot of student accommodation in that part of the city and that part of the city centre itself.

Dundee SNP Councillor Mark Flynn.

“Are we trying to create an area in this part of the city centre which is purely for students going forward?”

However, officers assured councillors that there is a demand for student accommodation in the city centre.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning and economic development said: “We know from conversations we have with both universities and the students themselves that one of the attractions of studying in Dundee is the rich mix of accommodation.

The former Liquid nightclub in Dundee city centre.

“And it’s not all-purpose build student accommodation it’s HMOs, it’s tenements flats, its other opportunities they have to live and study in Dundee.

“But I think the discussions that we’ve had with both universities recently have indicated that there is a shortfall in purpose-built accommodation.”

Research from the developers found Dundee has 14,570 students living away from home, meaning there is an “unmet demand” of 9,544 students unable to access purpose-built student accommodation.

South Ward Road Dundee.

But officers suggested tighter regulations on student accommodation applications could be an option in the future.

Mr Hamilton added “It is one of the ambitions of the plan (the local development plan) to increase the number of people that live in the city centre – and students would be part of that.

“It is a concern that the planning applications that we’ve had more recently have been more towards the student accommodation and we’ve seen fewer of the mainstream residential development applications.

“But we have to assess each planning application on its individual merit.

“I think more broadly and certainly as we review the local development plan, we may wish to consider how we apply some additional control to stop areas becoming dominated by students.”

