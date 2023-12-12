Dundee Olympia: Club boss delivers verdict on revamped centre as swimmers return

The head coach at one of Dundee’s biggest clubs says the revamped Olympia is offering a “more pleasant environment” after the centre welcomed swimmers for the first time in more than two years.

But David Haig of Dundee City Aquatics says the closure – for more than £6 million of repairs – means “most of our top athletes” have gone elsewhere.

The leisure centre opened on Monday night for clubs, before the public are allowed back next Monday.

It had been shut since October 2021 after a series of issues were discovered, including corrosion on the flumes.

Speaking to The Courier on Tuesday, Mr Haig said: “As a club, we have been desperate to get back to Olympia, and it will have a significant impact on our training programme.

‘We lost most of our top athletes during Olympia closure’

“The closure of Olympia led to the departure of most of our top athletes, those in a senior national programme.

“None of the swimmers that either moved to other programmes, or stopped, will return.

“It’s up to the generations to come to develop competitive swimming in Dundee.”

Mr Haig says some swimmers have been able to “get by” using pools elsewhere during the Olympia’s closure, but others were unable to use those facilities.

He said: “A good, well-maintained and appropriate pool, of good depth, with good starting training blocks, will have a really positive impact.

“It was really good to get back on Monday night.

“Then Tuesday morning saw us back in the 50m pool – one of the few places in Scotland to have this.

“This reflects the commitment and drive of our swimmers, as the only time the 50m pool is available is 6am.

“Our swimmers will be there day after day, before school, college, university and work.

“We are now looking forward to working with Leisure and Culture Dundee to make the best use of the facility to benefit all users, and develop all aquatic activities in and around Dundee.”

Revamped Olympia ‘cleaner’

Speaking about repairs to the pool, Mr Haig added: “It is cleaner – as it should be – and there are a few changes.

“There is no rusting metal, and the metal that was rusty has been changed to either new or different material.

“Damaged seating has been removed. The air circulation system has been changed so hopefully it will be a more pleasant environment to spend time in.

“Previously it was overly humid and hot, which may not have helped the rusting problem.”

A booking system has been launched ahead of the public’s return next week – but some days are already sold out.