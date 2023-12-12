Dundee Olympia: Club boss delivers verdict on revamped centre as swimmers return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Olympia: Club boss delivers verdict on revamped centre as swimmers return

The pools had been shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Head Coach at Dundee City Aquatics David Haig at Olympia.
David Haig, head coach at Dundee City Aquatics, outside the Olympia. Image: GarethJennings/DC Thomson

The head coach at one of Dundee’s biggest clubs says the revamped Olympia is offering a “more pleasant environment” after the centre welcomed swimmers for the first time in more than two years.

But David Haig of Dundee City Aquatics says the closure – for more than £6 million of repairs – means “most of our top athletes” have gone elsewhere.

The leisure centre opened on Monday night for clubs, before the public are allowed back next Monday.

It had been shut since October 2021 after a series of issues were discovered, including corrosion on the flumes.

Speaking to The Courier on Tuesday, Mr Haig said: “As a club, we have been desperate to get back to Olympia, and it will have a significant impact on our training programme.

‘We lost most of our top athletes during Olympia closure’

“The closure of Olympia led to the departure of most of our top athletes, those in a senior national programme.

“None of the swimmers that either moved to other programmes, or stopped, will return.

“It’s up to the generations to come to develop competitive swimming in Dundee.”

Mr Haig says some swimmers have been able to “get by” using pools elsewhere during the Olympia’s closure, but others were unable to use those facilities.

He said: “A good, well-maintained and appropriate pool, of good depth, with good starting training blocks, will have a really positive impact.

Club swimming resumes at Olympia
Dundee swimming clubs can once more start training at Olympia. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It was really good to get back on Monday night.

“Then Tuesday morning saw us back in the 50m pool – one of the few places in Scotland to have this.

“This reflects the commitment and drive of our swimmers, as the only time the 50m pool is available is 6am.

“Our swimmers will be there day after day, before school, college, university and work.

“We are now looking forward to working with Leisure and Culture Dundee to make the best use of the facility to benefit all users, and develop all aquatic activities in and around Dundee.”

Revamped Olympia ‘cleaner’

Speaking about repairs to the pool, Mr Haig added: “It is cleaner – as it should be – and there are a few changes.

“There is no rusting metal, and the metal that was rusty has been changed to either new or different material.

“Damaged seating has been removed. The air circulation system has been changed so hopefully it will be a more pleasant environment to spend time in.

“Previously it was overly humid and hot, which may not have helped the rusting problem.”

A booking system has been launched ahead of the public’s return next week – but some days are already sold out.

