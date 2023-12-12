EXCLUSIVE: Fife Labour candidate forced to stand down over fantasy novels

A long-serving Fife Labour councillor has stood down from an internal contest to stand as the party’s candidate in Glenrothes after concerns were raised about fantasy books he has written.

Insiders expect Altany Craik to issue a statement saying he is withdrawing from the contest for “family reasons”.

But we can reveal that Mr Craik, a supernatural horror author, was directed to stand down because of party reservations about his novels.

Mr Craik had been seeking support from members to stand as the Labour candidate for Glenrothes at the General Election expected next year.

However the contest has now been suspended following the last-minute intervention, with colleagues angry at how the veteran has been treated.

‘Disgust’ at Labour HQ

A source said: “It’s absolutely disgusting.

“They’re saying he’s not a suitable candidate because his books are too sexy and satanic.

“He’s having to put a statement out saying he’s pulling out for family reasons without giving the full picture.

“He’s been allowed to stand in the past but he’s now suddenly being told he’s not suitable because of books he’s been writing for about 15 years.”

Mr Craik has published around 16 titles, primarily as part of a series following a priest called in to investigate the occult.

His profile on Amazon includes titles such as “Innocence Lost”, with reviewers praising the books and it’s protagonist.

First elected in 2012 for the Glenrothes West and Kinglassie ward, Mr Craik is the second most senior councillor in the Kingdom’s Labour-led administration, serving as the spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning.

He has also been selected to represent Labour nationally, standing unsuccessfully during the 2017 General Election and the most recent Scottish Parliament elections in 2021.

Mr Craik has been approached for comment.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Selection processes for Scottish Labour parliamentary candidates are properly administered in full accordance with procedures set by the Scottish Executive Committee.”