Dunkeld A9 underpass re-opens after Storm Babet emergency repairs

Dunkeld’s storm-damaged A9 underpass has been repaired, reuniting residents on either side of Scotland’s most dangerous road.

A large chunk of path and a wooden bridge across the River Braan were swept away during Storm Babet in October.

Crews worked seven seven days a week on the repairs and the route has now reopened.

Local road safety campaigner David Bee said residents were delighted and relieved.

“They worked Saturdays and Sundays to get it done,” he said.

“This is very good news.”

The route had been the main link between the communities of Dunkeld and Inver on the other side of the A9.

It’s also the path used by walkers visiting the Hermitage from Dunkeld.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney stepped in after residents warned pedestrians were dicing with death crossing the A9 in the path of fast-moving traffic.

One mum branded the situation “a tragedy waiting to happen” after her children found themselves stranded on the Inver side of the road with no transport to get them to their primary school in Dunkeld.

Dunkeld A9 underpass back open for cyclists and pedestrians

Perth and Kinross Council says work to restore the crossing was successfully completed on Thursday.

People wishing to walk or cycle can now do so via the A9 underpass and path connection to the Inver Road.

However, the old Sapper’s footbridge will not be restored at this stage.

The community will be consulted on any proposals to replace it in the future.

The path restoration works were led by Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland working with Perth and Kinross Council, the National Trust for Scotland, which runs the Hermitage, and Forestry Land Scotland.

Temporary lighting was installed along a section of the A9 while the works were being carried out.

Mr Bee, of the Dunkeld and Birnam Junctions Action Group, said this had made a big difference to pedestrian safety and locals were hopeful that it could be made permanent.

Inver mum Sophie Dobson’s children Arthur, 9, and Margot, 5, were cut off from their classmates in Dunkeld until Perth and Kinross Council arranged school transport.

She also welcomed the repairs.

“It’s great,” she said.

“The path is better than it was before and we won’t be taking our lives in our hands trying to cross the road.”

Wait for A9 dualling goes on

The A9 has long been branded Scotland’s most dangerous road.

Thirteen people were killed on the route between Perth and Inverness last year.

The Scottish Government announced a £3 billion dualling scheme in 2019.

However, just two of the 11 sections have been completed.

And in February, then transport minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the 2025 completion date was “simply no longer achievable”.