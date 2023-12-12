Dunkeld A9 underpass re-opens after Storm Babet emergency repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld A9 underpass re-opens after Storm Babet emergency repairs

The underpass beneath the A9 was swept away, posing serious safety concerns for residents in Dunkeld and Inver.

By Morag Lindsay
Workers carrying out repairs on the damaged A9 underpass at Dunkeld
Crews worked seven days a week to mend the A9 underpass at Dunkeld. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Dunkeld’s storm-damaged A9 underpass has been repaired, reuniting residents on either side of Scotland’s most dangerous road.

A large chunk of path and a wooden bridge across the River Braan were swept away during Storm Babet in October.

Crews worked seven seven days a week on the repairs and the route has now reopened.

Local road safety campaigner David Bee said residents were delighted and relieved.

“They worked Saturdays and Sundays to get it done,” he said.

“This is very good news.”

David Bee standing next to a barrier with a notice saying 'Danger, flood damage', beside the path leading the damaged underpass under the A9 at Dunkeld
David Bee raised safetyvconcerns about the loss of the A9 underpass at Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The route had been the main link between the communities of Dunkeld and Inver on the other side of the A9.

It’s also the path used by walkers visiting the Hermitage from Dunkeld.

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney stepped in after residents warned pedestrians were dicing with death crossing the A9 in the path of fast-moving traffic.

One mum branded the situation “a tragedy waiting to happen” after her children found themselves stranded on the Inver side of the road with no transport to get them to their primary school in Dunkeld.

Dunkeld A9 underpass back open for cyclists and pedestrians

Perth and Kinross Council says work to restore the crossing was successfully completed on Thursday.

Large sacks of stones being placed to shore up the missing ground where the footpath was swept away
Work on the A9 underpass repairs. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

People wishing to walk or cycle can now do so via the A9 underpass and path connection to the Inver Road.

However, the old Sapper’s footbridge will not be restored at this stage.

The community will be consulted on any proposals to replace it in the future.

The path restoration works were led by Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland working with Perth and Kinross Council, the National Trust for Scotland, which runs the Hermitage, and Forestry Land Scotland.

Large rock sacks beside missing stretch of riverbank beneath A9 underpass
Bags of rocks were placed where the missing riverbank was swept away. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Temporary lighting was installed along a section of the A9 while the works were being carried out.

Mr Bee, of the Dunkeld and Birnam Junctions Action Group, said this had made a big difference to pedestrian safety and locals were hopeful that it could be made permanent.

Inver mum Sophie Dobson’s children Arthur, 9, and Margot, 5, were cut off from their classmates in Dunkeld until Perth and Kinross Council arranged school transport.

Arthur and Margot Tracey in school uniform
Margot and Arthur Tracey’s walk to school in Dunkeld was washed away with the A9 underpass. Image: Sophie Dobson.

She also welcomed the repairs.

“It’s great,” she said.

“The path is better than it was before and we won’t be taking our lives in our hands trying to cross the road.”

Wait for A9 dualling goes on

The A9 has long been branded Scotland’s most dangerous road.

Thirteen people were killed on the route between Perth and Inverness last year.

The Scottish Government announced a £3 billion dualling scheme in 2019.

However, just two of the 11 sections have been completed.

And in February, then transport minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the 2025 completion date was “simply no longer achievable”.

