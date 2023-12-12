Angus development control councillors approve 52,000 panel solar farm on edge of Forfar

Angus planning councillors have unanimously backed a bid for a major solar farm on the northern edge of Forfar.

The 29MW Suttieside Farm scheme will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 8,000 homes.

The landowner behind the project said it was crucial to secure the future sustainability of the business and help combat climate change.

But objectors branded it an industrial-scale development which would ruin the local landscape.

Official approval recommendation

Planning officials put a conditional approval recommendation before development standards councillors at their meeting on Tuesday.

More than 50,000 tracking solar panels will be installed.

The scheme also includes a 20MW battery plant of 14 energy storage container units.

In all the site stretches to more than 50 hectares.

The solar array will cover less than a third of that area.

The loss of agricultural land and impact on local paths were among key concerns raised by more than 100 objectors.

Development standards manager Alan Hunter said: “The Forfar core path will be impacted, there is no doubt.

“The visual impact will be significant.

“The question is whether it would make it an unsatisfactory place to live and that is quite a high threshold.”

Objectors’ concerns

Susan OIiphant of campaign group SPARE Suttieside told councillors the project was an “industrial energy generation plant”.

“There’s no benefit for Forfar, there’s no job creation and no cheaper electricity as some would believe.

“The fact there are 110 objections must add some credence.

“98 live in the Forfar and Angus area. Of the 42 supporters, 18 live in Forfar and Angus.”

Farmer’s case

Councillors also heard from landowner Lorna Dandie, whose family has owned the farm for more than a decade.

It is part of a 321-hectare operation but the businesses has undergone significant changes including the ending of its cattle-rearing following this year’s closure of Forfar mart.

She said: “Our main reasons (for the application) are sustainability of the planet…and sustainability of the farm business.

“We need to diversify to secure our future.”

And she said the impact of climate change had been starkly illustrated by Storm Babet.

It washed away part of the farm road which also serves as the core path at the heart of the objectors’ concerns.

“I ask the committee to be bold in their decision,” she said.

Solar development statistic

The committee heard around just 1% of Angus farmland is approved or targeted for solar development.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “That figure gives me no concern.

“If the figure rose significantly I think we would be looking for advice from above our pay grade essentially.”

SNP colleague Kenny Braes added: “A tiny fraction of Angus farmland has solar farm permission and that’s never going to increase to more than a tiny fraction.”

Forfar member Linda Clark said: “This has been a very hard one for me.

“98 local people against this show real concern and care for the environment.

“I can say I’m quite reluctant, but I’m going to go with the proposition of giving this the green light today.”