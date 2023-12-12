Leaky roof sparks fears over future of ‘immeasurable’ collections at Dundee Central Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Leaky roof sparks fears over future of ‘immeasurable’ collections at Dundee Central Library

Former city archivist Iain Flett is calling for action to be taken to address the issue.

By Laura Devlin
Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.
Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.

There are fears the collections at Dundee Central Library could be permanently damaged if work is not undertaken to fix its leaky roof.

Staff at the Central Library, located in the Wellgate Centre, have taken to putting out buckets and cardboard in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater coming into the building.

Former city archivist Iain Flett is among those who frequent the library and has raised concerns that the situation is getting worse.

He said: “I think there has been ongoing problems with the Wellgate roof, it’s around 50 years old so it’s probably reached its sell-by date.

“But it’s certainly gotten much worse in the last three or four months, as far as I can see.

Iain Flett.

“I drop into the library and I just see tired staff putting out bits of cardboard and buckets.

“I took a picture (recently) of five of the nine buckets in the public readers’ room at the top floor, attempting to catch as much as possible of the rainwater dripping through the roof.

“And I realise with mounting horror that there will be more unseen buckets in the stores which house immeasurable riches of Dundee’s historical past”

‘All it needs is one overnight pouring’

Mr Flett, who joined the Dundee City Council archives in 1976 and spent four decades collating the city’s history, now fears for the future of the collections unless something is done to rectify the library’s leaky roof.

The 73-year-old said: “They have fantastic printed collections. They date back to the 18th century and there’s local history and fantastic photographic surveys.

Dundee Central Library the Wellgate. Image: DC Thomson.

“And there’s boxes of miscellaneous stuff which includes medieval manuscripts so there is a vast amount available.

“All it needs is one overnight pouring and if (the collections) are wet, it’s gone forever.”

A spokesperson for Leisure & Culture Dundee, who run the Central Library, said:  “We are aware of the issue and there are ongoing discussions with the Wellgate Centre to resolve this matter.”

The owners of the Wellgate have also been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.
Flats on site of demolished Halley’s Mill in Dundee unanimously rejected over 'red flags'
Head Coach at Dundee City Aquatics David Haig at Olympia.
Dundee Olympia: Club boss delivers verdict on revamped centre as swimmers return
Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.
Eight-storey student flats at former Dundee nightclub approved
Frank Skinner appeared on Lorraine on Tuesday
Frank Skinner reveals love for Dundee to Lorraine Kelly after visit to DC Thomson…
Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.
Pair flee scene of Dundee motorbike crash
Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.
Homeless Dundee addict pinched man's wallet after hotel room 'proposition'
Edinburgh High Court.
Dundee man raped woman after she withdrew consent
Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.
Housebreaker left Dundee family terrified in mistaken identity knife raid
Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.
Tayside solar farm offers shares to public in bid to raise £3m
Staff at the Central Library have taken to putting out buckets in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater. Image: Iain Flett.
Eden Project: Plan for pedestrian bridge linking attraction with River Tay unveiled
3

Conversation