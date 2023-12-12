Leaky roof sparks fears over future of ‘immeasurable’ collections at Dundee Central Library

There are fears the collections at Dundee Central Library could be permanently damaged if work is not undertaken to fix its leaky roof.

Staff at the Central Library, located in the Wellgate Centre, have taken to putting out buckets and cardboard in an effort to soak up leaking rainwater coming into the building.

Former city archivist Iain Flett is among those who frequent the library and has raised concerns that the situation is getting worse.

He said: “I think there has been ongoing problems with the Wellgate roof, it’s around 50 years old so it’s probably reached its sell-by date.

“But it’s certainly gotten much worse in the last three or four months, as far as I can see.

“I drop into the library and I just see tired staff putting out bits of cardboard and buckets.

“I took a picture (recently) of five of the nine buckets in the public readers’ room at the top floor, attempting to catch as much as possible of the rainwater dripping through the roof.

“And I realise with mounting horror that there will be more unseen buckets in the stores which house immeasurable riches of Dundee’s historical past”

‘All it needs is one overnight pouring’

Mr Flett, who joined the Dundee City Council archives in 1976 and spent four decades collating the city’s history, now fears for the future of the collections unless something is done to rectify the library’s leaky roof.

The 73-year-old said: “They have fantastic printed collections. They date back to the 18th century and there’s local history and fantastic photographic surveys.

“And there’s boxes of miscellaneous stuff which includes medieval manuscripts so there is a vast amount available.

“All it needs is one overnight pouring and if (the collections) are wet, it’s gone forever.”

A spokesperson for Leisure & Culture Dundee, who run the Central Library, said: “We are aware of the issue and there are ongoing discussions with the Wellgate Centre to resolve this matter.”

The owners of the Wellgate have also been contacted for comment.