Flats on site of demolished Halley’s Mill in Dundee unanimously rejected over ‘red flags’

The size of the development was among reasons for refusal, despite a bigger project previously being approved.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
An artist's impression of the proposed flats at the former Halley’s Mill in Dundee. Image: First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd
An artist's impression of the proposed flats at the former Halley's Mill in Dundee. Image: First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd

Plans for over 140 flats on the site of the demolished Dundee Halley’s Mill have been unanimously rejected by councillors.

The proposal, submitted by First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd, would have seen the development of 144 flats just off Broughty Ferry Road.

The bid was unanimously refused by Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday after councillors raised concerns about the size of the flats themselves, as well as the overall development.

But developers pointed out permission had previously granted for an even bigger development, which did not go ahead.

Committee convener Will Dawson said: “There are a number of red flags for me within the development, size, lack of amenity space.

Convener Will Dawson.

“I think it’s fair that all of us would like to see this site redeveloped, however, the development needs to be right.

“It needs to be the right scale and density, it needs to meet the required space standards – and it needs to have good amenity space.

“And without what even could be considered the basics in my mind, it’s not a good development.”

Planning consultant Neil Gray said the scaled-down plans would provide much-needed housing in Dundee.

An artist’s impression of the proposed flats. Image: First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd

Historical planning permission was granted for 174 flats and that was with a block of 10 storeys,” he said.

“We are looking at something quite different in terms of scale – 144 flats, over only six and five storeys.”

An artist’s impression of the proposed flats. Image: First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd

He added: “Dundonians need to be housed just as much as students or short-term visitors.

“We don’t think there is a fair balance in terms of the report as to all the benefits this development offers.”

Preparation work had already begun for the development.

Issues with development had been raised by officers

However during the meeting officers stressed that issues with the development had been brought before the applicant previously.

Also known as Wallace Craigie Works, the site has a controversial history since then-owners Craigie Estates Ltd bulldozed the former mill in 2018.

A criminal investigation was launched in the months after the demolition but nobody was charged.

The former Halley’s Mill. Image: DC Thomson

Gregor Hamilton, the council’s head of planning and economic development said: “We met with the applicant on several occasions over the course of this application.

“I think consistently we have highlighted concerns with the scale and density of the development as well as some of the technical matters.

The former Halley’s Mill being demolished. Image: DC Thomson.

“We have encouraged either submission of further information or indeed the withdrawal of the application and resubmission with matters considered in a different way.

“The applicant most recently advised they wanted the application to be determined, they knew the recommendation from officers would be refusal.

“They asked that the matter be brought before the planning committee and that a decision be made.”

Refusal could have been avoided

Councillors, during the meeting, voiced frustrations that perhaps the issues facing the proposed development could have been resolved before coming to the committee.

SNP councillor Heather Anderson said: “I’m just expressing my frustration that there could have been things that could have been resolved but as Mr Hamilton is saying the developers were very keen to submit this application in this form.

“It may be refused when actually we could have reached a better conclusion.”

