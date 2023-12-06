Flats on site of demolished Halley’s Mill in Dundee recommended for refusal

Plans for over 140 flats on the site where the historic Dundee Halley’s Mill was controversially demolished in 2018 have been recommended for refusal.

The plan, submitted by First Endeavour LLP with Craigie Estates Ltd, would see the development of 144 flats, with associated parking, amenity space and landscaping.

The bid will be put before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday, but officers have recommended rejecting the application.

Also known as Wallace Craigie Works, the industrial landmark disappeared from its prominent position at Blackscroft when then-owners Craigie Estates Ltd bulldozed it in 2018.

The spinning mill was built in 1836 and operated for almost 170 years – closing in 2004.

It was claimed at the time the site’s owners did not have permission to knock it down but no charges have ever been brought.

Social housing developer First Endeavour hopes to start building work this year if the plans are approved.

Preparation work has already begun.

Six letters of objection against the project have been received by the council.

Concerns include the scale of the development, increased parking pressures, and lack of open spaces and play areas.

The planning officer’s report for Monday says the plans fail to “respect the character” of the surrounding area, fail to provide the minimum level of useable “private outdoor amenity spaces” and the plan’s current drainage system could pose a possible flooding risk.

Controversy over torn-down mill

A criminal investigation was launched in the months after the building was demolished.

The council said at the time correct permissions for tearing down the building had not been obtained by the owners.

Craigie Estates denied any wrongdoing and said the building had to be knocked down because of public safety concerns.

The council reported the demolition to the police however no charges were brought forward.

The plans will be brought to councillors at a planning committee meeting on Monday.