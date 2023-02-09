Preparation work for new homes starts at former Halley’s Mill site in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preparation work for new flats has begun at the site where the historic Dundee Halley’s Mill was controversially demolished in 2018.

Engineering consultants have been in the area this week surveying and modelling ahead of a planning application being submitted to build around 130 flats.

Social housing developer First Endeavour hopes to get building work started this year if the plan is approved.

Also known as Wallace Craigie Works, the industrial landmark disappeared from its prominent position at Blackscroft when then-owners Craigie Estates Ltd bulldozed it.

The spinning mill was built in 1836 and operated for almost 170 years, closing in 2004.

The area ‘needs more homes’

Colin Clement, chair of community group The Stobswell Forum, said locals seem to broadly welcome the plans.

He said: “We’ve been involved in the pre-consultation and I think it all looks professional.

“Point number one is we’re right behind the development and we’re looking forward to hearing the finer details.

“That part of the city really needs more homes. It has been needing more for decades.

“It’s got to be good for everybody.”

The site would sit just a stone’s throw from the Eden Project, which it is hoped will open in 2026.

Mr Clement said the demolition of the building was shocking but believes those moving into the flats — which are planned to be affordable Hillcrest homes — will be “lucky”.

He said: “It’s just such a pity that the mill was torn down so it can’t be used in the design.

“But that’s a conversation for another day; I doubt anything will come of that now.

“The development itself looks good, I have to say.

“The people who get these houses will be really lucky. They’re going to get some views over the Eden Project and towards the Tay.

“It’s a big positive for the whole city I think and hopefully it progresses soon.”

A full planning application is expected to be submitted next month.

It would be one of a number of affordable and social housing projects currently underway in Dundee.

A criminal investigation was launched in the months after then-owners Craigie Estates demolished the building.

Dundee City Council said at the time correct permissions for razing the B-listed building had not been obtained by the owners.

Craigie Estates denied any wrongdoing and said the building had to be knocked down because of public safety concerns.

The council reported the demolition to the police but more than four years on, no charges have been brought.

The mill’s elevated position meant the distinctive ‘William Halley & Sons’ gold-coloured lettering could be seen from Fife and miles around Dundee