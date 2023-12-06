£34m Morris Leslie leisure hub with hotel, lodges and museum approved at Kinfauns

A £34 million hotel and museum project at Kinfauns has been given the green light for a second time, following an 11th hour intervention by Morris Leslie Ltd.

The firm’s proposals, for a transport museum, hotel, holiday lodges, shops and associated park and ride site on the edge of Perth, were unanimously approved at Wednesday’s meeting of the full council.

Council leader Grant Laing said the scheme was “an important step in creating opportunity for Perth and Kinross to make the best of its assets”.

However, the meeting was paused for a short time to give councillors time to digest a new letter from Morris Leslie Ltd.

Provost Xander McDade told members it had been received 10 minutes before the start of the talks.

In it, the developer said it was prepared to hold talks with the council about funding for improved pedestrian connections – if planning permission in principle was secured.

The land in question lies between the front of Morris Leslie Ltd’s existing HQ at Caledonian House and the neighbouring Ogilvie Homes site.

The letter said the plant hire firm was making the offer on the basis that the work falls into the category of “desirable but not essential improvements”.

Morris Leslie Kinfauns project could attract 80,000 visitors

The Morris Leslie proposals for West Kinfauns were back before council due to a change in planning regulations.

Councillors had already given planning permission in principle last August.

The deal was subject to the conclusion of a legal agreement.

Officials say discussions – focused on securing a land transfer so the council can create a 100-space ‘park and choose’ site nearby – are nearing completion.

Morris Leslie Ltd says it wants to create a “premium destination (that) will attract tourists on a local and national scale, creating an influx of visitors to Perth and its surrounding areas”.

It predicts the site could attract 80,000 visitors to the area every year.

The project could create around 250 jobs, including in the construction phase.

It is forecast to boost the local economy by £4m a year.

Planners say they believe the shops will most likely be used by tourists and visitors to the site.

And they say they can prevent the West Kinfauns development from harming Perth city centre trade by limiting the size of the retail units.

Residents will have questions

Neighbours and the community council have raised concerns about the scale of the development and associated traffic.

But council officers say they are confident these issues could be managed.

The report to the full council said: “The project proposal seeks to attract inward investment, create new job opportunities, encourage economic investment in rural areas, and provide social and cultural benefits to residents and visitors.”

Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey was among those who spoke in support of the plans at Wednesday’s meeting.

He welcomed Morris Leslie’s offer of paths funding.

Mr Bailey said: “It is very good news that there will be a contribution to the path that will take it beyond the legally required scope.

“Naturally, the questions the community will ask next will be – how much will that contribution be and how far will that enable the council to build this path that is much needed by those residents?”