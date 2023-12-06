£34m Morris Leslie leisure hub with hotel, lodges and museum approved at Kinfauns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£34m Morris Leslie leisure hub with hotel, lodges and museum approved at Kinfauns

Morris Leslie Ltd says it will pay for a path upgrade as part of plans at West Kinfauns, near Perth.

By Morag Lindsay
aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
The Morris Leslie plan could transform this site at West Kinfauns near Perth. Image: ICA/Morris Leslie.

A £34 million hotel and museum project at Kinfauns has been given the green light for a second time, following an 11th hour intervention by Morris Leslie Ltd.

The firm’s proposals, for a transport museum, hotel, holiday lodges, shops and associated park and ride site on the edge of Perth, were unanimously approved at Wednesday’s meeting of the full council.

Council leader Grant Laing said the scheme was “an important step in creating opportunity for Perth and Kinross to make the best of its assets”.

However, the meeting was paused for a short time to give councillors time to digest a new letter from Morris Leslie Ltd.

Provost Xander McDade told members it had been received 10 minutes before the start of the talks.

In it, the developer said it was prepared to hold talks with the council about funding for improved pedestrian connections – if planning permission in principle was secured.

Grant Laing smiling wearing a SNP rosette
Council leader Grant Laing backed Morris Leslie’s Kinfauns plan.

The land in question lies between the front of Morris Leslie Ltd’s existing HQ at Caledonian House and the neighbouring Ogilvie Homes site.

The letter said the plant hire firm was making the offer on the basis that the work falls into the category of “desirable but not essential improvements”.

Morris Leslie Kinfauns project could attract 80,000 visitors

The Morris Leslie proposals for West Kinfauns were back before council due to a change in planning regulations.

Councillors had already given planning permission in principle last August.

The deal was subject to the conclusion of a legal agreement.

Drawing showing large modern buildings, trees and roads with Kinoull Hill in background
Artist’s drawings of the proposed scheme. Image: Morris Leslie.

Officials say discussions – focused on securing a land transfer so the council can create a 100-space ‘park and choose’ site nearby – are nearing completion.

Morris Leslie Ltd says it wants to create a “premium destination (that) will attract tourists on a local and national scale, creating an influx of visitors to Perth and its surrounding areas”.

It predicts the site could attract 80,000 visitors to the area every year.

The project could create around 250 jobs, including in the construction phase.

It is forecast to boost the local economy by £4m a year.

Existing Morris Leslie building at Kinfauns
Morris Leslie has its headquarters in the former Edrington building at West Kinfauns.

Planners say they believe the shops will most likely be used by tourists and visitors to the site.

And they say they can prevent the West Kinfauns development from harming Perth city centre trade by limiting the size of the retail units.

Residents will have questions

Neighbours and the community council have raised concerns about the scale of the development and associated traffic.

But council officers say they are confident these issues could be managed.

The report to the full council said: “The project proposal seeks to attract inward investment, create new job opportunities, encourage economic investment in rural areas, and provide social and cultural benefits to residents and visitors.”

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey welcomed the paths funding pledge. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Alasdair Bailey was among those who spoke in support of the plans at Wednesday’s meeting.

He welcomed Morris Leslie’s offer of paths funding.

Mr Bailey said: “It is very good news that there will be a contribution to the path that will take it beyond the legally required scope.

“Naturally, the questions the community will ask next will be – how much will that contribution be and how far will that enable the council to build this path that is much needed by those residents?”

 

Conversation