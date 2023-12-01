Morris Leslie’s £34M Kinfauns hotel and museum set for approval, despite Perth city centre concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Morris Leslie’s £34M Kinfauns hotel and museum set for approval, despite Perth city centre concerns

The plans for a 'leisure hub' on land next to Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns HQ are coming back before councillors

By Morag Lindsay
aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
The Morris Leslie plan could transform this site at West Kinfauns near Perth. Image: ICA/Morris Leslie.

Councillors are being asked to approve plans for a £34 million ‘leisure hub’ on the edge of Perth for a second time.

Plant hire firm Morris Leslie is behind the bid to transform land next to its existing HQ at West Kinfauns.

Bosses say the luxury hotel, holiday lodges, transport museum and shops could attract 80,000 visitors to the area every year.

The project would create 125 jobs – plus another 115 in the construction phase.

And it is forecast to boost the local economy by £4m a year.

A park-and-ride with a 100-space car park and bus stop is also planned.

Map showing proposed layout of site at West Kinfauns
The West Kinfauns site plan with hotel and lodges. Image: ICA.

Perth and Kinross Council will be asked to give planning permission in principle for Morris Leslie’s West Kinfauns ambitions at a meeting next week.

Councillors said they were “minded to grant” the application last August.

However, the approval was subject to a Section 75 agreement covering developer contributions and further obligations.

And that has yet to be signed off.

Now councillors are being asked to reassess the application and signal they are still supportive.

Morris Leslie in dinner suit and tie at business event
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie started in business in 1974. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A report to the full council meeting on Wednesday states: “The negotiation and drafting of the Section 75 has been complex for various reasons… However, the process is now drawing to a conclusion.”

Morris Leslie scheme may impact on trade beyond Kinfauns

Morris Leslie has said the intention for West Kinfauns is to create a “premium destination (that) will attract tourists on a local and national scale, creating an influx of visitors to Perth and its surrounding areas”.

However, the report to the council addresses concerns about the potential impact on Perth city centre.

It says the worst case scenario would be a 1.6% loss in trade for existing businesses.

Street in Perth city centre with three To Let signs very close together
How will Perth city centre trade be affected? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Officers say the shops at West Kinfauns would most likely be used by visitors to the museum and accommodation.

And they say they can guard against harms by the size of the retail units at the new site.

The project would mark a “significant” departure from the local plan.

Neighbours and the community council have also raised concerns about the scale of the development and associated traffic.

But council officers say many of these impacts can also be managed with planning conditions.

Artist impression of the proposed Morris Leslie development at West Kinfauns showing people walking in front of modern buildings with tree lined street
Drawings show how the proposed Morris Leslie development at West Kinfauns could look.

The report says: “The project proposal seeks to attract inward investment, create new job opportunities, encourage economic investment in rural areas, and provide social and cultural benefits to residents and visitors.”

It goes on: “When such conditions are considered alongside the economic benefits of this development, including; job creation, investment in Perth, and an increase in tourism to the area, it is considered there is sufficient justification to permit the development, contrary to the provisions of the adopted development plan.”

