Morris Leslie’s £34M Kinfauns hotel and museum set for approval, despite Perth city centre concerns

Councillors are being asked to approve plans for a £34 million ‘leisure hub’ on the edge of Perth for a second time.

Plant hire firm Morris Leslie is behind the bid to transform land next to its existing HQ at West Kinfauns.

Bosses say the luxury hotel, holiday lodges, transport museum and shops could attract 80,000 visitors to the area every year.

The project would create 125 jobs – plus another 115 in the construction phase.

And it is forecast to boost the local economy by £4m a year.

A park-and-ride with a 100-space car park and bus stop is also planned.

Perth and Kinross Council will be asked to give planning permission in principle for Morris Leslie’s West Kinfauns ambitions at a meeting next week.

Councillors said they were “minded to grant” the application last August.

However, the approval was subject to a Section 75 agreement covering developer contributions and further obligations.

And that has yet to be signed off.

Now councillors are being asked to reassess the application and signal they are still supportive.

A report to the full council meeting on Wednesday states: “The negotiation and drafting of the Section 75 has been complex for various reasons… However, the process is now drawing to a conclusion.”

Morris Leslie scheme may impact on trade beyond Kinfauns

Morris Leslie has said the intention for West Kinfauns is to create a “premium destination (that) will attract tourists on a local and national scale, creating an influx of visitors to Perth and its surrounding areas”.

However, the report to the council addresses concerns about the potential impact on Perth city centre.

It says the worst case scenario would be a 1.6% loss in trade for existing businesses.

Officers say the shops at West Kinfauns would most likely be used by visitors to the museum and accommodation.

And they say they can guard against harms by the size of the retail units at the new site.

The project would mark a “significant” departure from the local plan.

Neighbours and the community council have also raised concerns about the scale of the development and associated traffic.

But council officers say many of these impacts can also be managed with planning conditions.

The report says: “The project proposal seeks to attract inward investment, create new job opportunities, encourage economic investment in rural areas, and provide social and cultural benefits to residents and visitors.”

It goes on: “When such conditions are considered alongside the economic benefits of this development, including; job creation, investment in Perth, and an increase in tourism to the area, it is considered there is sufficient justification to permit the development, contrary to the provisions of the adopted development plan.”