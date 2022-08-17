Councillors approve plans in principle for £33.8m leisure hub near Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a £33.8 million leisure hub at West Kinfauns near Perth have been given council backing.

Morris Leslie’s plans will see a four-star, four-storey hotel, holiday lodges, transport museum and shops built on the site two miles east of the city.

Cafes, restaurants, bakeries and a cycle repair shop could all form part of the development.

It will also include a park-and-ride with a 100-space car park and bus stop, but this does not form part of the planning application.

Calls have also been made to include a rail link.

The plant hire company submitted an application for planning permission in principle for the site, which was recommended for approval by planning officers.

Councillors agreed with officers and gave the development their backing at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday.

Full, detailed planning permission is yet to be sought.

Concerns over parking and travel issues

Concerns were raised by councillors on the number of parking spaces that would be available at the site along with travel, safety and noise issues, and the impact on both the local area and Perth city centre.

Councillor Willie Robertson said: “The development is all very well in these difficult times but we need to make sure we are putting in infrastructure to support this development but so that the quality of life for people living there is not impacted.”

Addressing concerns about the shops taking people away from the city centre, council officer Christian Smith said it was “something [the council] have considered” but the shops would “complement the site and nearby village”.

Councillor Peter Barrett said: “I believe the restrictions on retail [regarding their maximum size] will protect the city centre.”

West Carse Community Council also had worries about the development, but Morris Leslie said it would be able to mitigate the size and impact on traffic through certain planning conditions.

Mr Smith said: “The exact design, layout and so on of the site will be outlined in detail when a full planning application is submitted in due course.”

Councillor John Duff said later: “I recognise the concerns of residents and fellow councillors and welcome us working with the developer and community to address these, for example in regards to road safety.”

What benefits will the development bring?

The field proposed for the development, near the M90 and River Tay, is owned by Morris Leslie and is currently undeveloped other than the Caledonian House office building.

The firm says it expects to attract 80,000 visitors a year to the site, boosting the local economy annually by £4m.

Up to 130 full-time jobs could be created.

Morris Leslie says all commercial profits generated by the site will be invested into the museum, which would tell the story of transport and vehicles over the last century with a focus on those from Scotland and the local area.

Morris Leslie, company chairman, said: “Morris Leslie is committed to delivering a development that brings significant investment to Perthshire and the West Kinfauns development provides an ideal opportunity for maximising a perfect location for attracting, and continuing to attract, tourists to the area.

“The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connections. It is also in a beautiful location with outstanding views.

“This is an incredibly appealing prospect for Perthshire and for Scotland as a whole, drawing tourists to the marvellous attractions in the area and creating much-needed jobs. The delivery of another four-star hotel is particularly exciting.”