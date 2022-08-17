Fife crop supplies ‘remain incredibly fragile’ as farmers’ water ban lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife crop supplies ‘remain incredibly fragile’ as farmers’ water ban lifted

By Amie Flett
August 17 2022, 6.07pm Updated: August 17 2022, 6.10pm
The watering ban was lifted on Wednesday at 1pm.
A Fife farming leader has warned supplies of crops in the kingdom remain “incredibly fragile” despite a water ban being lifted.

Sepa temporarily suspended licences for abstracting water on Saturday in response to a prolonged period of dry weather.

A full ban was imposed for 56 farmers in the River Eden catchment area and 23 were handed a partial suspension.

The move meant farmers were unable to use natural sources like rivers for watering their fields.

It led to fears that millions of pounds’ worth of crops could be ruined, with one local grower saying it could be “catastrophic”.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton from Sepa at the River Eden last week.

Following rain this week, Sepa removed the ban at 1pm on Wednesday, meaning farmers can resume normal operations.

However, the environment watchdog has warned that the recent improvement in conditions is likely to be “short-term”.

Iain Brown from the NFU, who grows soft fruit and broccoli at Anstruther, described the news as a “huge relief” but says the organisation remains against blanket abstraction bans.

He said: “Sepa’s commitment to constantly review water flows and alter licencing arrangements as quickly as it can is appreciated.

Highly vulnerable crops such as broccoli, cauliflower and lettuce should be prioritised to support vital food production

“Farmer co-operation and compliance with the abstraction restrictions will have played a significant part in water levels in the Eden recovering so quickly.

“That said, the situation remains incredibly fragile.

“We continue to seek a way to allow irrigation to continue for the crops most at risk when water is unavailable.”

Fife farmers praised for actions

Rob Morris, senior manager of the rural economy unit at Sepa, says there was a 38% rise in river levels within a few hours of the ban being imposed.

He said: “This shows the impact their actions had, and their support has been critical in allowing water levels to recover to a point where suspensions are no longer required.

“Suspending abstraction licences is only done when necessary and is not a decision we take lightly.

A crop sprinkler system.

“We’ll continue to monitor river levels across Scotland, and make our decisions based on science and the need to need to prevent long-term damage to local water environments that we rely on.

“With further dry weather in the forecast, it’s important that everyone abstracting water continues to manage their water use carefully.”

Tags

