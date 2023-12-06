LNER scraps ALL trains through Tayside and Fife on Thursday due to weather forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

LNER scraps ALL trains through Tayside and Fife on Thursday due to weather forecast

Some rail services will not run on Thursday after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

By Lindsey Hamilton
An LNER train in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.
Trains across the east of Scotland have been cancelled ahead of a bout of severe weather due to arrive on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock

Trains across the east of Scotland have been cancelled ahead of a bout of severe weather due to arrive on Thursday.

A Met Office yellow alert for ice and rain is in place for large parts of Tayside and Fife, beginning at 6am and lasting until midnight.

A Sepa flood alert has also been issued for the entire region due to the expected combination of heavy rainfall and snow melt.

It has resulted in the decision by LNER to cancel all of its services north of Edinburgh on Thursday.

It means the rail firm will not run trains via Dundee and Perth on the Aberdeen and Inverness lines.

Scotrail says it is monitoring the situation.

Trains cancelled due to high risk of flooding

An LNER statement said: “Heavy rainfall is expected across the east coast of Scotland over the next 24 hours, and there is a high risk of flooding to the railway.

“Heavy snow is also forecast between Perth and Inverness.

“Network Rail has advised that emergency speed restrictions will be in place between Perth and Inverness, and also between Dundee and Aberdeen.

“As a result, LNER will not be running any rail services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen/Inverness all day on Thursday.”

A LNER train at Leuchars Station.
LNER trains between Edinburgh and Inverness have been cancelled for Thursday. Image: LNER Azuma

The company says that passengers affected by the cancellations can travel on another LNER service up to and including Monday, December 11.

Anyone not rescheduling will be entitled to a refund.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said the company expected to make some changes to services on Thursday due to the severe weather warning.

They were unable to provide any further details.

