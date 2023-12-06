LNER scraps ALL trains through Tayside and Fife on Thursday due to weather forecast

Trains across the east of Scotland have been cancelled ahead of a bout of severe weather due to arrive on Thursday.

A Met Office yellow alert for ice and rain is in place for large parts of Tayside and Fife, beginning at 6am and lasting until midnight.

A Sepa flood alert has also been issued for the entire region due to the expected combination of heavy rainfall and snow melt.

It has resulted in the decision by LNER to cancel all of its services north of Edinburgh on Thursday.

It means the rail firm will not run trains via Dundee and Perth on the Aberdeen and Inverness lines.

Scotrail says it is monitoring the situation.

Trains cancelled due to high risk of flooding

An LNER statement said: “Heavy rainfall is expected across the east coast of Scotland over the next 24 hours, and there is a high risk of flooding to the railway.

“Heavy snow is also forecast between Perth and Inverness.

“Network Rail has advised that emergency speed restrictions will be in place between Perth and Inverness, and also between Dundee and Aberdeen.

“As a result, LNER will not be running any rail services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen/Inverness all day on Thursday.”

The company says that passengers affected by the cancellations can travel on another LNER service up to and including Monday, December 11.

Anyone not rescheduling will be entitled to a refund.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said the company expected to make some changes to services on Thursday due to the severe weather warning.

They were unable to provide any further details.