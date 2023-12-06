Flood alert for Tayside and Fife as heavy rainfall set to combine with snow melt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Flood alert for Tayside and Fife as heavy rainfall set to combine with snow melt

Sepa has warned that heavy rain could be exacerbated by snow melt.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Flooding near Arbroath in November. Image: Paul Reid
Flooding near Arbroath in November. Image: Paul Reid

Tayside and Fife has been placed under a flood alert due to the combination of heavy rainfall and snow melt.

The Courier reported on Tuesday that the Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for large parts of the area.

Its 18-hour yellow rain alert comes into effect at 6am on Thursday and lasts until midnight.

The weather forecaster says up to 100mm could fall in some areas, which could bring travel disruption and result in communities being cut off.

Sepa says snow melt could lead to flooding

Now Sepa has warned that snow melt could exacerbate the situation and cause flooding.

The rain will coincide with a thaw that will see temperatures rise from a maximum of around 0C in recent days to 6C by Thursday.

In Perth, the mercury is set to hit 8C on Friday – another day in which rain is forecast.

Sepa’s flood alert covers the whole of Tayside and Fife.

It says: “Heavy rainfall combined with snow melt will lead to a risk of flooding from rivers and surface water during Thursday and Friday.

“Most at risk are low-lying land and roads.

“Localised property flooding is possible.”

Met Office’s warning for heavy rain

The Met Office weather warning says: “Heavy rain is expected to arrive early on Thursday and then persist for much of the day.

“Whilst some snow is expected to fall initially over higher ground, this should tend to turn to rain which will then steadily thaw lying snow.

“30-50 mm of rain is likely to fall widely with potential peaks over hills of 70-100 mm.

“Rain will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds.

“Further heavy rain is possible in similar areas on Friday but this aspect is currently unclear.”

