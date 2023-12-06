Flood alert for Tayside and Fife as heavy rainfall set to combine with snow melt

Tayside and Fife has been placed under a flood alert due to the combination of heavy rainfall and snow melt.

The Courier reported on Tuesday that the Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for large parts of the area.

Its 18-hour yellow rain alert comes into effect at 6am on Thursday and lasts until midnight.

The weather forecaster says up to 100mm could fall in some areas, which could bring travel disruption and result in communities being cut off.

Sepa says snow melt could lead to flooding

Now Sepa has warned that snow melt could exacerbate the situation and cause flooding.

The rain will coincide with a thaw that will see temperatures rise from a maximum of around 0C in recent days to 6C by Thursday.

In Perth, the mercury is set to hit 8C on Friday – another day in which rain is forecast.

Sepa’s flood alert covers the whole of Tayside and Fife.

It says: “Heavy rainfall combined with snow melt will lead to a risk of flooding from rivers and surface water during Thursday and Friday.

“Most at risk are low-lying land and roads.

“Localised property flooding is possible.”

Met Office’s warning for heavy rain

The Met Office weather warning says: “Heavy rain is expected to arrive early on Thursday and then persist for much of the day.

“Whilst some snow is expected to fall initially over higher ground, this should tend to turn to rain which will then steadily thaw lying snow.

“30-50 mm of rain is likely to fall widely with potential peaks over hills of 70-100 mm.

“Rain will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds.

“Further heavy rain is possible in similar areas on Friday but this aspect is currently unclear.”