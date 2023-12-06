Inside swimming pool complex planned for dairy tycoon’s 20-acre Perthshire estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Inside swimming pool complex planned for dairy tycoon’s 20-acre Perthshire estate

It will on the grounds of a former hotel that accommodated the likes of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Auchterarder House and the swimming pool complex planned for its grounds.
Auchterarder House, and the swimming pool complex planned for its grounds. Image: LTR Castles/Denholm Partnership Architects

Planning permission has been granted for a luxury indoor swimming pool complex on the grounds of a Perthshire dairy tycoon’s sprawling estate.

The pool house, designed by Comrie-based Denholm Partnership Architects, will be installed next to a lochan on the 20-acre grounds of Auchterarder House.

Inside the single-storey building will be a swimming pool measuring 5m by 12m, a jacuzzi and a steam room.

The Auchterarder House swimming pool complex will have an external timber decking area
The swimming pool complex will have an external timber decking area. Image: Denholm Partnership Architects

Large sliding bi-fold glass doors will open up to an external timber decking area overlooking the lochan.

Auchterarder House accommodated Reagan and Thatcher

Auchterarder House was previously an upmarket hotel whose guests included former US president Ronald Reagan and ex-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

In 2002 it was bought for £1.4m by businessman Robert Wiseman jr, whose father – Robert sr – founded their family dairy firm in East Kilbride in 1947.

Robert jr, now 68, made the Victorian manor house, set in 18 acres of woodland, his family home.

After extensive renovations in 2020, Auchterarder House is now available for ‘exclusive use rentals’.

Its website says it is “one of the most comfortable private family homes in Scotland”, and comes with its own in-house chef.

One of the bedrooms inside Auchterarder House.
One of the bedrooms in Auchterarder House. Image: LTR Castles

It offers guests a drawing room, library, dining room, cinema room, gym, shoot room and billiard room.

The site adds: “With a huge amount of living space, both grand and informal and 10 exceptionally spacious and comfortable ensuite bedrooms, if you are looking for a family-friendly, luxury holiday it is the perfect Scottish Highlands accommodation.”

Dairy tycoon Robert Wiseman allowed swimming pool

However, Mr Wiseman’s application says “the pool building is for the use of the house occupants and is not for commercial use.”

A swimming pool, jacuzzi and steam room will be established. Image: Denholm Partnership Architects
The complex will open out onto a lochan. Image: Denholm Partnership Architects
Timber decking will be built. Image: Denholm Partnership Architects
Bi-fold glass doors will open up to the outdoors. Image: Denholm Partnership Architects

And Perth and Kinross Council‘s decision statement has the condition that it should be “used solely for purposes incidental to the domestic enjoyment of the dwellinghouse.”

It adds: “The proposal is of a subservient design, sympathetic and appropriate to the host property and its setting, framed against established tree cover.

“[It] provides a proportionately balanced view when viewed from the south-east which does not erode the sense of scale against the host dwellinghouse.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Flooding near Arbroath......not a day for pigs flying but wading. Image: Paul Reid
Flood alert for Tayside and Fife as heavy rainfall set to combine with snow…
Kyle Laing targeted the same woman he had attacked six years earlier.
Freed sexual predator handed ‘call me’ note to past victim in Perth shop
Thomas Winning.
Masked gang stole American Bulldog worth £28k from Blairgowrie owner
Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perth and Kinross social workers send confidential details about child in care to wrong…
Some of the bricks on Perth's Mill Street have been damaged.
Timetable revealed for repairs on Perth's Mill Street after brickwork left man fuming
Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads - and how to…
Front of the building in George Street, Perth, that will be a wine bar.
Plans approved for wine bar that will 'be like visiting France without leaving Perth'
The Errol Market break-in suspect
CCTV images show suspect after break-in at Errol Market
Beechgrove House exterior
Former Perth care home will be bulldozed to make way for older people's housing
Inch View primary pupils in Santa hats running on Perth's South Inch
Best pictures from Perth pupils' South Inch Santa Ran

Conversation