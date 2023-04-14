Retiring Comrie architect Jimmy Denholm reflects on 35 years in business as he hands over firm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Comrie businessman is retiring from the architect practice he set up 35 years ago – but the firm will carry on as before.

Jimmy Denholm, 69, is passing on Denholm Partnership Architects to existing long-term staff members Rod Paul, Ellen Webster and Jude Carter.

The three partners say they will retain the culture and values instilled by Jimmy since he set up the company in the middle of the small Perthshire village in 1988.

“It’s about continuity,” said Jimmy, who jokes that for the past three years he has been the partners’ ‘office boy’.

“The three who now run it have been here for a long time. We are carrying it on.”

In this article Jimmy outlines the business’s importance to Comrie, explains why it is an enduring success and, with the other partners, reveals its vision for the future.

Architectural ambitions from age of eight

Jimmy moved to Comrie from Coatbridge when he was eight years old.

It was also at this age that he can first remember wanting to be an architect.

He was inspired by father James, who worked in Grangemouth making windows.

“I was always very keen – I was always drawing,” said Jimmy, whose wife Fiona recently gifted him a ‘book of life’ that includes sketches of houses he created in his youth.

At 16 the Morrison’s Academy student began to have doubts so his father thought he might consider becoming a chartered accountant.

“So I got all the brochures – which convinced me it was the last thing I wanted to do,” Jimmy said.

5,600 projects in 35 years

Jimmy studied architecture at Dundee university and got married to Fiona in 1978, towards the end of the degree.

The pair moved to London where both pursued their careers; Jimmy a commercial architect and Fiona an interior designer.

In the early 1980s the couple bought a house in Comrie and Jimmy began working in Glasgow for architecture firm McGurn, Logan and Duncan.

By 1984 he set up the company’s branch office in Comrie before, in 1988, launching his own firm in the village, Denholm Partnership Architects.

At that time economic conditions were challenging.

“When I started there were five projects – nothing major, such as attic conversions,” Jimmy said.

“Four of them didn’t happen but the fact you were here meant work came our way.”

Two years later the company moved to its current premises, a former women’s dress shop in Dunira Street.

The firm began with three staff and currently employs 12, with as many as 17 at one point.

Overall it has worked on 5,600 projects, ranging from small porches to major housing developments.

Working for Crieff Hydro and Andy Murray

Denholm Partnership Architects soon developed a strong reputation in designing one-off private housing projects.

But perhaps less known is its fruitful commercial partnerships.

One example is the work Jimmy has done with Crieff Hydro since 1990.

From then to today the hotel has invested £35million.

Jimmy said: “We have worked on all sorts of projects, from hotel rooms to receptions, extensions, holiday units and swimming pools.

“That has been a tremendous journey in understanding them as clients.”

Another ongoing project is Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane, which is owned by tennis hero Andy Murray.

Others include Inverlochy Castle Hotel and a current refurbishment project at Crossbasket Castle Hotel, near East Kilbride.

‘Lucky’ connection to Perth Racecourse

Developing relationships has yielded unexpected dividends, says Jimmy.

This was evident in his friendship with former jockey Sam Morshead, who ran Perth Racecourse.

“He lived in St Fillans so I got to know him and one day he said he was going to do a new building.

“I said, ‘that sounds exciting’ and said no more.

“He then asked ‘would that interest you’ and I said of course I would.

“It happened just like that. It’s lucky.”

As a result Jimmy’s company helped design the racecourse’s new stand in 2005.

How Jimmy helped Loch Leven Larder

A similarly strong working relationship developed with Emma Niven, director of Loch Leven’s Larder in Kinross.

Denholm Partnership Architects has been a client throughout the past two decades as the larder expanded from a small outlet to a business with 85 employees.

“At the beginning the council wouldn’t give them anything,” Jimmy said.

“But going on journeys with folk is good.

“For me, architecture is about people – you have to get their trust.

“Emma’s thing is a farm shop and it is not about how to make something that looks good for Instagram but how we can design something that works.

“The same goes for a house. It’s about trying to understand and respond to someone’s needs.

“If you do that and get something that works for them then they come back.”

Redundancies during financial crash

A big influence on the company’s fortunes is the buoyancy – or otherwise – of the property market.

“We’ve had some very good years and some frightening years,” Jimmy admits.

The period with the most frights was 2007 into 2008, when the financial crisis took a big toll.

“We had to make a few people redundant, which was the worst time we have had,” Jimmy said.

“I always thought there would be more than enough work to slim down but we had to in the end.

“We are all in it together and know each others’ wives and kids so having to make people redundant was the worst thing for me.

“But I never expect life to be straightforward.

“I have never taken anything for granted. There have been bad spells but you get through it.”

Spanish passport to Gleneagles

Venturing further afield has helped the company get through the tough times.

Since 2000 it has worked with Spanish company Club La Costa on its holiday resorts in 40 countries.

This also created a huge opportunity closer to home, as Denholm Partnership Architects drew up plans for 55 holidays lets, a swimming pool and new hotel at the Duchally Country Estate in Gleneagles.

In 2018 the company did a housing project in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, for a company called UK Regeneration.

“The business owner was from Scotland so had the number of his father,” Jimmy said.

“For a wee place in Comrie we have done stuff in the south and Wales.

“We have met a lot of really good clients along the way.”

Jimmy ‘relates to people on their level’

After taking a back seat for the past three years, Jimmy officially finished working on Wednesday, April 5.

But he will only truly leave the office at the end of this month.

Rod Paul, 59, is one of the three partners succeeding Jimmy.

The Comrie man, who in the 1990s was a professional mandolin player in celtic band Iron Horse, has been at the company for 24 years.

“Jimmy is the only person I know who can walk into a bar not knowing anybody and come out knowing everybody,” Rod said.

“He is very affable and his real strength is relating to people on their level, whatever their interests are.

“Jimmy has been a great mentor and always a good friend to everybody. He has made us feel we are being cared for.

“He leads by example and we have inherited his management style.”

Not worrying about mistakes

One facet of this style is to encourage staff to try new things, even if the odd mistake is made.

“How do you empower people if you stifle them?” Jimmy asked, rhetorically.

“Most people here do more than their hours so if, says, someone wants to watch their kid at sports day then I don’t have a problem.

“It is something they don’t even need to ask permission for.”

‘Jimmy is never too busy’

The company’s other new partners are also vastly experienced.

Comrie resident Jude Carter, 48, has been at the company for 15 years.

And Perth’s Ellen Webster, 51, has served for 20 years.

Ellen says Jimmy has given excellent guidance to students such as current employee Jennifer Robertson, 28, who did work experience while at Aberdeen university.

“Jimmy is always very generous with the time he gives people and passes on his knowledge and thoughts,” Ellen said.

“He is never too busy.”

Wife ‘has been fantastic support’

The retiring boss is looking forward to having much more of that precious time in the future.

He will be able to spend it with his wife Fiona, three children and two grandchildren.

Daughter Catherine, 40, lives in Comrie with her husband and two boys.

Son James, 37, lives in Edinburgh with his partner and seven-month-old twins.

And youngest son Charlie, 34, lives in London with his wife and works in film editing.

Already planned are family trips to Switzerland and France, as well as quality time with Fiona.

“She has been a fantastic support all these years when I have worked,” Jimmy said.

Huge impact on Comrie

Denholm Partnership Architects’ impact on Comrie is significant.

The company has sponsored the annual Comrie Flambeaux Hogmanay event and has donated to the local fireworks display.

And, crucially, it provides local employment and activity.

So its continued village presence in the post-Jimmy era is a great boost to the village.

“It’s good for places like Comrie to have businesses,” Jimmy said.

“Our lights are on in the high street when so many places are empty.

“We go to the sandwich shop at lunchtime and there are a lot of spin-offs.

“This isn’t a shop but it is still a presence.

“It is a great place to be.

“We have the right people for continuity but are still all learning from each other all the time.”