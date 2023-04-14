Xplore Dundee: Bus firm’s revenues accelerating after ‘difficult’ year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sales at Dundee’s main bus operator accelerated to more than £17 million last year, new figures show.

Xplore Dundee’s sales increased by £3m for the year to January 2 2022, newly published accounts show.

The bus company is owned by McGill’s Buses, which is run by the billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale.

Ralph Roberts is managing director of McGill’s Buses and Xplore Dundee.

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, he said it had been a difficult year for the business.

“2021 was a year where the operation of the business was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to varying degrees,” he said.

“Strong co-operation with authorities and other business sectors allowed management to tailor the business expenditure to affordable levels and still provide an appropriate and comprehensive bus service.”

Mr Roberts said the absence of Covid-related lockdowns meant congestion on the roads returned to pre-pandemic levels.

That, he said, brought about a need for closer management of route timetables and therefore customer disruption.

“This pattern accelerated throughout the year,” he added.

Xplore Dundee’s electric buses a ‘step-change’

Mr Roberts also said Xplore Dundee made a step-change in its decarbonisation policy in the year. It acquired 12 all-electric buses.

“These vehicles are planned to offer a greener alternative to the car,” he said.

“With the planning in place for bus priority in Dundee via the Scottish Government’s bus partnership fund, it is expected that bus travel will be seen as a more attractive option within the city of Dundee.”

Mr Roberts hopes the 12 new buses will act as a “springboard” for the rest of the fleet.

The firm, registered at Companies House as Tayside Public Transport Company Limited, also recorded a fall in its pre-tax losses.

Its accounts show losses fell from just over £265,742 in 2020 to just under £68,914 for the period.

Staffing levels fall at Dundee bus firm

Staffing levels at the bus company also fell from 334 at the end of 2020 to 284 by January 1 2022.

That comprised 259 drivers and mechanics, and 25 other “operational staff”.

The reduction in staff levels also saw the wage bill reduce from £7.4m to £7.1m.

Earlier this month, the firm announced a hike to its ticket prices for the second consecutive year.

It blamed factors including an end to Scottish Government funding and low passenger numbers.

It said its price rises will also cover the costs of running its fleet and giving staff a pay rise.