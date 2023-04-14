Xplore Dundee: Bus firm’s revenues accelerating after ‘difficult’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Xplore Dundee: Bus firm’s revenues accelerating after ‘difficult’ year

Despite the rise, the company's managing director said the business was "severely affected" by the pandemic.

By Gavin Harper
Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill Buses and Xplore Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill Buses and Xplore Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Sales at Dundee’s main bus operator accelerated to more than £17 million last year, new figures show.

Xplore Dundee’s sales increased by £3m for the year to January 2 2022, newly published accounts show.

The bus company is owned by McGill’s Buses, which is run by the billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale.

Ralph Roberts is managing director of McGill’s Buses and Xplore Dundee.

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, he said it had been a difficult year for the business.

“2021 was a year where the operation of the business was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to varying degrees,” he said.

“Strong co-operation with authorities and other business sectors allowed management to tailor the business expenditure to affordable levels and still provide an appropriate and comprehensive bus service.”

Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee bus in the city centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Roberts said the absence of Covid-related lockdowns meant congestion on the roads returned to pre-pandemic levels.

That, he said, brought about a need for closer management of route timetables and therefore customer disruption.

“This pattern accelerated throughout the year,” he added.

Xplore Dundee’s electric buses a ‘step-change’

Mr Roberts also said Xplore Dundee made a step-change in its decarbonisation policy in the year. It acquired 12 all-electric buses.

“These vehicles are planned to offer a greener alternative to the car,” he said.

“With the planning in place for bus priority in Dundee via the Scottish Government’s bus partnership fund, it is expected that bus travel will be seen as a more attractive option within the city of Dundee.”

McGill’s Bus Group Dundee Chief Executive Officer Ralph Roberts with one of the electric buses. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Roberts hopes the 12 new buses will act as a “springboard” for the rest of the fleet.

The firm, registered at Companies House as Tayside Public Transport Company Limited, also recorded a fall in its pre-tax losses.

Its accounts show losses fell from just over £265,742 in 2020 to just under £68,914 for the period.

Staffing levels fall at Dundee bus firm

Staffing levels at the bus company also fell from 334 at the end of 2020 to 284 by January 1 2022.

That comprised 259 drivers and mechanics, and 25 other “operational staff”.

The reduction in staff levels also saw the wage bill reduce from £7.4m to £7.1m.

Xplore Dundee’s Discover Dundee open-top bus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Earlier this month, the firm announced a hike to its ticket prices for the second consecutive year.

It blamed factors including an end to Scottish Government funding and low passenger numbers.

It said its price rises will also cover the costs of running its fleet and giving staff a pay rise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Fashion chain Superdry has warned over its profits and revealed plans to cut costs by more than £35 million (Ian West/ PA)
Superdry to slash costs and consider fundraise after sales disappoint
The RMT said its national executive committee is considering the offer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rail workers’ union leaders considering updated offer to resolve dispute
888 bought William Hill last year (Aaron Chown/PA)
888 sees chunk of online sales disappear after problem gambling efforts
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said the pensions industry should be reformed (PA)
Pension system needs ‘big reform’ to ensure higher returns, says Hunt
West Ham player Declan Rice’s shirt is among many in the Premier League featuring gambling sponsorship (PA)
Premier League move to cut gambling sponsorship ‘step in the right direction’
The governor of Slovakia’s Central Bank Peter Kazimir has been convicted of bribery (Martin Baumann/TASR via AP/PA)
Head of Slovakia’s central bank convicted of bribery
(John Walton/PA)
Bank’s chief economist says UK economy still set to contract this quarter
Perfect Hair Day senior stylist Tracey Bisland and owner Sam Anderson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Monifieth salon offers free haircuts to people with mental health issues
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee's 'cool wee trainers shop' is a Hilltown hidden gem
Each home in Britain was originally meant to have a smart meter by 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)
Government’s 2025 smart meter target faces ‘uphill struggle’, analysis suggests

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
Dylan Adams, Kane McDonald and Brandon Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell celebrates Arbroath's title win in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but…
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart 'raid'
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Murdo Mitchell coming to Dundee Picture shows; Murdo Mitchell. na. Supplied by Chris Mugan Date; 30/04/2022
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Trainer Lucinda Russell, with Corach Rambler. Image: PA.
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sands International Film Festival Picture shows; Joe Russo and Ania Trzebiatowska . Byre Theatre, St Andrews. Supplied by Alistair Kerr Date; 26/03/2022
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]