Home News Fife

Fife meals on wheels and community alarm price rises ‘could tip some people over the edge’

Fife Council approved the increases despite a warning by the SNP that the move could severely impact on those already suffering as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

By Claire Warrender
Fife meals on wheels prices will rise by 5%. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife meals on wheels prices will rise by 5%. Image: Shutterstock.

Charges for Fife’s lifeline meals on wheels and community alarm services are rising by 5% this month.

And some opposition councillors fear the price hikes could be enough to tip many vulnerable people over the edge.

Fife Council approved the increases despite a warning by the SNP that the move could severely impact on those already suffering as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

It could amount to an extra £30 a year for those receiving both services.

And the SNP fear it could prove too much for some.

Glenrothes councillor Craig Walker said: “Not to put too fine a point on it, increases of several pence in the current cost-of-living crisis could be enough to put some people over the edge.

“That’s the reality of the situation we’re facing at the moment.”

New Fife meals on wheels, community alarms and respite care charges

The agreement means the price of a two course meal will rise from £4.75 to £4.99 per week.

And the cost of three courses will go up from £6 to £6.30 per week.

The weekly price of a community alarm will increase from £2.80 to £2.94.

Meanwhile, the cost of respite care for adults is also increasing by between 10.3% and 11%, depending on the age of the person being cared for.

It means a week in respite for over 65s will be £123.35, a rise of almost £13..

The increases were voted through by Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat members of Fife Council’s cabinet committee last week.

It follows a two-year price freeze and will generate an additional £150,000 per year for the council.

This will go some way towards covering a £500,000 bill expected later this year once negotiations over a national care service are complete.

Service users ‘bearing the brunt’

However, Mr Walker said the primary concern should be the service users.

“They are the people having to bear the brunt of these increases,” he said.

“We are talking about things like community alarms, which quite literally could be a life-saving service.

Councillor Craig Walker opposed Fife meals on wheels price rises
Fife SNP councillor Craig Walker. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“In the grand scheme of things, £150,000 is not a lot of money.”

But Labour councillor Altany Craik said the previous freeze meant extra budget pressures this year.

“Inflation of nearly 20% means there is an inherent pressure on the delivery of this service,” he said.

“It would be remiss if we didn’t do this now.

“Although it’s uncomfortable, it’s something we need to do to make the service continue.”

The Liberal Democrats said they reluctantly agreed with the increases.

Councillor James Calder said: “Finding out about the cost pressures we’re going to be facing if we don’t do this, it’s going to have an impact in the longer term.”

