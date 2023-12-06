Perth’s Craigie Christmas lights switch-on in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s Craigie Christmas lights switch-on in pictures

Perth's Craigie and Moncreiffe community joined forces for a fun-packed Christmas lights switch-on

By Morag Lindsay
Councillors Sheila McCole and Iain MacPherson, Sue Varga, Pete Chan and councillor Andy Chan wrapped up warm at the Craigie Christmas lights switch-on
Councillors Sheila McCole and Iain MacPherson, Sue Varga, Pete Chan and councillor Andy Chan at the Craigie Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Phil Hannah.

Residents and businesses in the Craigie and Moncrieffe area came together for the little Christmas lights switch-on with the big heart.

Pride of place went to local woman Sue Varga, who is recovering from a serious illness earlier this year.

The Perth grandmother suffered three brain aneurysms and spent six months in a series of hospitals before finally being able to return home.

Sue Varga at the Craigie Christmas lights event
Sue Varga performed the honours at the Craigie Christmas lights event. Image: Phil Hannah

She has had to re-learn how to walk and talk. And on Tuesday night she marked another milestone by leading the countdown to the Christmas lights switch-on at Craigie Cross.

Organiser Pete Chan said she was the perfect woman for the job.

“Sue had always been at the forefront of all our community fundraisers and initiatives,” he said.

Pete Chan next to the Craigie Christmas lights
Craigie Christmas lights switch-on organiser Pete Chan. Image: Phil Hannah

“We felt it only apt she lead the way on this one.”

Community spirit to the fore for Craigie Christmas lights

A host of local businesses and individuals donated catering and volunteered their time on the night.

Families at Craigie Cross for the Christmas lights switch on
Some of the crowd at Craigie Cross. Image: Phil Hannah

They included Rabbit Hole Cakes, Donna at the Harbour Cafe, Willows Coffee Shop, Abbott Street Laundry, Fish & Chip Company, Bookers Cash & Carry, McCash & Hunter Solicitors, Simple Approach Property Agents, Tesco Metro and Hamish the Half Pint Piper from Blairgowrie.

Hamish Stephens playing the bagpipes
Piper Hamish Stephens braved freezing fingers to entertain the Craigie crowd. Image: Phil Hannah.

The girls from Benefit Gym and the team from Andy’s Man’s Club acted as stewards on the night.

Mr Chan said it was a wonderful display of community spirit.

Erin Redpath and three-year old Erin looking up at the lights
Erin Redpath and three-year old Erin admire the lights. Image: Phil Hannah.

“I have to thank our local councillors too,” he said.

“They are from different parties, but events like this bring everyone together.

“Hopefully we can do something even bigger next year.”

 

Conversation