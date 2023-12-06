Perth’s Craigie Christmas lights switch-on in pictures

Residents and businesses in the Craigie and Moncrieffe area came together for the little Christmas lights switch-on with the big heart.

Pride of place went to local woman Sue Varga, who is recovering from a serious illness earlier this year.

The Perth grandmother suffered three brain aneurysms and spent six months in a series of hospitals before finally being able to return home.

She has had to re-learn how to walk and talk. And on Tuesday night she marked another milestone by leading the countdown to the Christmas lights switch-on at Craigie Cross.

Organiser Pete Chan said she was the perfect woman for the job.

“Sue had always been at the forefront of all our community fundraisers and initiatives,” he said.

“We felt it only apt she lead the way on this one.”

Community spirit to the fore for Craigie Christmas lights

A host of local businesses and individuals donated catering and volunteered their time on the night.

They included Rabbit Hole Cakes, Donna at the Harbour Cafe, Willows Coffee Shop, Abbott Street Laundry, Fish & Chip Company, Bookers Cash & Carry, McCash & Hunter Solicitors, Simple Approach Property Agents, Tesco Metro and Hamish the Half Pint Piper from Blairgowrie.

The girls from Benefit Gym and the team from Andy’s Man’s Club acted as stewards on the night.

Mr Chan said it was a wonderful display of community spirit.

“I have to thank our local councillors too,” he said.

“They are from different parties, but events like this bring everyone together.

“Hopefully we can do something even bigger next year.”