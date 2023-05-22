All-female gym set to open in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An independent all-female gym is set to open in Perth next month.

Benefit Perth is being led by owner Neve Goodwillie and manager Becky Fairlie – who previously ran the city’s branch of Curves.

The pair hope that the gym will present a “safe space” for all women – regardless of age, shape and ability.

It will open on June 5 at Glenearn Road in Craigie, offering up to 35 classes per week.

Neve, 22, said: “We want to provide that safe space for women because it’s definitely needed.

“We wanted to expand on Curves and now we’re able to go with our own venture and start doing it.

“We want to provide something you’ll enjoy, no matter who you are.”

Neve and Becky are hoping that the gym will be somewhere where everyone feels comfortable.

Neve said: “We want to have that family feel where we know exactly who’s coming in, and we know their name, background and goals.

“We want to be their friend – not just their trainer.”

‘We want to help people feel more at ease’

Becky said: “I’ve been doing this for 11 years and Neve has been doing it for six so we’ve enjoyed getting to know people and getting to experience what they’re going through.

“We know ourselves what it’s like to get that anxiety going into a club and going to something new and not knowing what to expect.

“We do help people feel more at ease and more confident about coming into a gym.”

The pair hope that an all-female approach will appeal to those who may find walking into a gym “intimidating”.

Becky added: “We’ve had people from Women’s Aid come in to have that space where they don’t need to worry about someone coming in.

“We’ve also got women who work out who feel they can take off their burka. so it’s nice to have them feel like they’re in a safe space.”

The gym will offer five membership plans, starting from £20 per month.

Individual classes will cost £5 at a time.