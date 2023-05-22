All-female gym set to open in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

All-female gym set to open in Perth

Benefit Perth aims to provide a "safe space" for women.

By Chloe Burrell
Becky Fairlie and Neve Goodwillie on exercise bikes in their new all-female gym in Perth
Becky Fairlie and Neve Goodwillie are opening Benefit Perth. Image: Phil Hannah

An independent all-female gym is set to open in Perth next month.

Benefit Perth is being led by owner Neve Goodwillie and manager Becky Fairlie – who previously ran the city’s branch of Curves.

The pair hope that the gym will present a “safe space” for all women – regardless of age, shape and ability.

It will open on June 5 at Glenearn Road in Craigie, offering up to 35 classes per week.

Neve, 22, said: “We want to provide that safe space for women because it’s definitely needed.

Becky Fairlie and Neve Goodwillie at the Benefit Perth gym
Becky and Neve will open the venue in early June. Image: Phil Hannah

“We wanted to expand on Curves and now we’re able to go with our own venture and start doing it.

“We want to provide something you’ll enjoy, no matter who you are.”

Neve and Becky are hoping that the gym will be somewhere where everyone feels comfortable.

Neve said: “We want to have that family feel where we know exactly who’s coming in, and we know their name, background and goals.

“We want to be their friend – not just their trainer.”

‘We want to help people feel more at ease’

Becky said: “I’ve been doing this for 11 years and Neve has been doing it for six so we’ve enjoyed getting to know people and getting to experience what they’re going through.

“We know ourselves what it’s like to get that anxiety going into a club and going to something new and not knowing what to expect.

“We do help people feel more at ease and more confident about coming into a gym.”

The pair hope that an all-female approach will appeal to those who may find walking into a gym “intimidating”.

Becky Fairlie and Neve Goodwillie at the Benefit Perth gym
The pair hope women will feel more at ease. Image: Phil Hannah

Becky added: “We’ve had people from Women’s Aid come in to have that space where they don’t need to worry about someone coming in.

“We’ve also got women who work out who feel they can take off their burka. so it’s nice to have them feel like they’re in a safe space.”

The gym will offer five membership plans, starting from £20 per month.

Individual classes will cost £5 at a time.

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]