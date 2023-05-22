Heartbroken Aberdeen dog owner launches nationwide campaign after puppy dies from snake bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heartbroken Aberdeen dog owner launches nationwide campaign after puppy dies from snake bite

In response her puppy Ollie's death, Iwona Beaton has launched a safety campaign to help stop the tragedy from happening to other owners and their pets. 

By Lottie Hood
A devastated Aberdeen owner whose puppy died from a snake bite has been left amazed after a campaign launched in his memory has gone nationwide.

Iwona Beaton was left heartbroken after her 11-month-old cocker spaniel Ollie was killed after being bitten by an adder during a walk at Loch Lee in Glen Esk.

The Bucksburn resident rushed both her dogs to the vet after noticing the puppy’s swollen lip not long after spotting a snake.

Despite vet treatment, Ollie died three days later on Monday, April 24 – a few weeks before his first birthday.

In response to his death, Mrs Beaton has launched a safety campaign to help stop the tragedy from happening to other owners and their pets.

Ollie the 11-month-old springer spaniel with his brother Charlie the sprocker spaniel on a walk.
Ollie (left) the 11-month-old springer spaniel with his brother Charlie. Image: Iwona Beaton

Campaign shows ‘I’m not totally alone’

At first aiming for 100 likes on Facebook, she was amazed after her post received over 9,000 shares. 

“It’s been crazy,” she said. “It is overwhelming but it’s kind of lovely in a way how much support you get from total strangers.

“By doing this campaign I’ve learnt that I’m totally not alone.

“There’s thousands of people exactly the same as me. Some people didn’t even have a clue we had snakes in the UK.

“I just feel like what I went through I really would not wish for any other dog owner to go through because it was just a horrendous experience.”

Alarmed after Ollie’s lip started swelling

Mrs Beaton was on a long walk around Loch Lee with a friend when the incident happened.

After seeing her five-year-old sprocker spaniel, Charlie, jump away from an adder, the 40-year-old started to feel alarmed.

Iwona Beaton with her husband Lee Beaton at Glen Esk noticeboard where they stuck up Ollie's tips poster.
Iwona and Lee Beaton at Loch Lee’s noticeboard displaying a poster from the campaign. Image: Iwona Beaton.

She gave Ollie and Charlie an antihistamine and started to walk back to the car. However, they still had 10 miles to go.

“After some time I noticed that Ollie his lip was swollen,” she added. “That’s when I realised he must have got bitten.

“Otherwise he didn’t act any differently. He was very, very lively dog. He was always full-on, 100 miles an hour.

“You couldn’t tell anything was wrong except for the swelling on his lip but that alarmed me.”

‘It totally, totally broke my heart what happened’

At this point, the pet owner remembered seeing advice on carrying your dog if they got bitten as it stops the venom from spreading as fast.

She quickly emptied her backpack and tried to carry Ollie most of the way back to the car.

“Then the swelling started getting bigger at this point under his neck,” she said.

“Honestly I couldn’t walk faster if I could. I felt like my legs were totally burning.

“Then we decided we were going to have to go straight away to the vet.”

Charlie and Ollie sitting next to each other with a toy on the sofa at Mrs Beaton's home in Bucksburn.
Charlie (left) and Ollie playing together. Image: Iwona Beaton.

After several trips to the vet, Ollie started to lose more energy as the swelling got worse.

Mrs Beaton and her husband Lee, quickly took him to an animal hospital but it was too late.

“It totally, totally broke my heart what happened,” said Mrs Beaton.

“You go for a walk thinking ‘what a great day’ and pretty much three days later I don’t have a dog. There’s no warning, his life was over in three days.

“The way how he was at the end, it was just heartbreaking.

“He was double the size because of how his body was swollen and how much pain he was in. Even when I think of that I just really don’t want someone else to go through it.”

A poster of Ollie's safety tips designed by Iwona Beaton.
Image: Iwona Beaton.

Launching campaign to save other dogs

Since then, Mrs Beaton has been raising awareness of the steps pet owners can take if their dogs are ever bitten.

Using advice from vet websites, she and her husband have been distributing Ollie’s posters wherever they can.

Mrs Beaton said she has been overwhelmed by the response with people all over the UK asking to put up posters in their community.

“I genuinely, genuinely think if I can save at least one dog by doing this, it will be amazing,” she added.

“I am so glad that this poster is helping others and it makes this campaign absolutely worth it.”

