Courts Serial drink-driver caught with opened vodka bottles in car in Fife Mohammed Khalid from Kirkcaldy was stopped three times for drink-driving offences and had vodka in the front of the car each time. By Jamie McKenzie May 22 2023, 10.00am Share Serial drink-driver caught with opened vodka bottles in car in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4406905/serial-drink-driver-fife-vodka/ Copy Link Mohammed Khalid. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]