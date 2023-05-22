Dundee Best pictures as Lewis Capaldi warms up for Dundee Big Weekend set with intimate Fat Sam’s shows The Scottish singer-songwriter held two Q&A sessions before performing a few hits backed by just a piano. Lewis Capaldi was all smiles at his Fat Sam's gigs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Ross Logan and Mhairi Edwards Share Best pictures as Lewis Capaldi warms up for Dundee Big Weekend set with intimate Fat Sam’s shows Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4411726/lewis-capaldi-fat-sams-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Lewis Capaldi gave fans a taste of what to expect from his headline slot at Big Weekend with a stripped down set of some of his biggest hits during two intimate gigs in Dundee. The Scottish singer-songwriter was at Fat Sam’s on Saturday where he held two Q&A sessions before performing a few hits backed by just a piano. He returns to the city on Sunday, where he closes Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park. During the shows he told fans of his hopes of getting friend Niall Horan on-stage for a duet during his Big Weekend headline set. Capaldi has been back in the spotlight with the release of his new album, as well as the new Netflix film How I’m Feeling Now, which covers his rise to fame, and his struggles with mental health. The Courier’s photographer Mhairi Edwards was at Saturday’s shows – hosted by Matt Everitt – to capture the best moments. Capaldi performs one of his hits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Fans watch on as the singer entertains. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The star took part in a Q&A. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Host Matt Everitt laughs as Capaldi reels off another story. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Fat Sam’s was packed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Fans were delighted by Capaldi’s appearance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Everitt and Capaldi on stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The singer is back in Dundee this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Fans all smiles at Capaldi’s stories and songs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Crowds enjoying another hit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Capaldi shows off his famous voice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Capturing the moment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Fans enjoying the show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
