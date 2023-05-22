Best pictures as Lewis Capaldi warms up for Dundee Big Weekend set with intimate Fat Sam’s shows

Lewis Capaldi gave fans a taste of what to expect from his headline slot at Big Weekend with a stripped down set of some of his biggest hits during two intimate gigs in Dundee.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was at Fat Sam’s on Saturday where he held two Q&A sessions before performing a few hits backed by just a piano.

He returns to the city on Sunday, where he closes Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

During the shows he told fans of his hopes of getting friend Niall Horan on-stage for a duet during his Big Weekend headline set.

Capaldi has been back in the spotlight with the release of his new album, as well as the new Netflix film How I’m Feeling Now, which covers his rise to fame, and his struggles with mental health.

The Courier’s photographer Mhairi Edwards was at Saturday’s shows – hosted by Matt Everitt – to capture the best moments.