Dundee

Best pictures as Lewis Capaldi warms up for Dundee Big Weekend set with intimate Fat Sam’s shows

The Scottish singer-songwriter held two Q&A sessions before performing a few hits backed by just a piano.

Lewis Capaldi smiles during his Fat Sam's gigs
Lewis Capaldi was all smiles at his Fat Sam's gigs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ross Logan and Mhairi Edwards

Lewis Capaldi gave fans a taste of what to expect from his headline slot at Big Weekend with a stripped down set of some of his biggest hits during two intimate gigs in Dundee.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was at Fat Sam’s on Saturday where he held two Q&A sessions before performing a few hits backed by just a piano.

He returns to the city on Sunday, where he closes Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park.

During the shows he told fans of his hopes of getting friend Niall Horan on-stage for a duet during his Big Weekend headline set.

Capaldi has been back in the spotlight with the release of his new album, as well as the new Netflix film How I’m Feeling Now, which covers his rise to fame, and his struggles with mental health.

The Courier’s photographer Mhairi Edwards was at Saturday’s shows – hosted by Matt Everitt – to capture the best moments.

Lewis Capaldi singing at Fat Sam's
Capaldi performs one of his hits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fans at Lewis Capaldi's Fat Sam's gig
Fans watch on as the singer entertains. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi during his Q&A at Fat Sam's
The star took part in a Q&A. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi during his Q&A at Fat Sam's
Host Matt Everitt laughs as Capaldi reels off another story. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fans at Lewis Capaldi's Fat Sam's gig
Fat Sam’s was packed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fans at Lewis Capaldi's Fat Sam's gig
Fans were delighted by Capaldi’s appearance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi during his Q&A at Fat Sam's
Everitt and Capaldi on stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi during his Q&A at Fat Sam's
The singer is back in Dundee this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fans at Lewis Capaldi's Fat Sam's gig
Fans all smiles at Capaldi’s stories and songs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fans at Lewis Capaldi's Fat Sam's gig
Crowds enjoying another hit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lewis Capaldi singing at Fat Sam's
Capaldi shows off his famous voice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fans at Lewis Capaldi's Fat Sam's gig
Capturing the moment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fans at Lewis Capaldi's Fat Sam's gig
Fans enjoying the show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]