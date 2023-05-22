How Dundee came to host Radio 1’s Big Weekend for a second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

How Dundee came to host Radio 1’s Big Weekend for a second time

The inside story of efforts to bring some of music's biggest names to Camperdown Park.

By Bryan Copland and Kieran Webster
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Crowds at Radio 1's Big Weekend when Dundee last hosted the event in 2006.

Dundee is gearing up for the return of Radio 1’s Big Weekend – 17 years after it was last held in the city.

On Friday, the city will become only the second UK destination to host the festival twice.

The only other repeat visit has been to Derry/Londonderry.

The second staging of Big Weekend in Dundee was initially due to happen in 2020 but was cancelled amid the Covid pandemic.

But it was then revealed it was coming in 2023 instead with stars like Lewis Capaldi and the Jonas Brothers set to perform.

BBC ‘unequivocal about love of Camperdown Park’

Now, John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council – which has been a key partner for the event – has shone more light on what happened behind the scenes to bring some of music’s biggest names to local fans.

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Alexander says discussions have been taking place with the BBC for “a number of years now”.

He said: “The BBC approached us to explore what the art of the possible was.

“My understanding is that they had other locations they could consider too.

“Meetings took place to identify whether Dundee could host the 2020 event, throughout 2019.

“During those meetings, some of which I personally attended, the BBC were unequivocal about their love of Camperdown Park as a venue for this event.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander standing by the River Tay
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After the disappointment of 2020’s cancellation, fans had hoped the city would get to host it in 2022 – when music festivals returned fully after Covid.

However, Coventry was confirmed as the host instead.

But that was not the end of the BBC’s interest in Dundee.

Mr Alexander said: “The BBC were still lovers of the destination and we still wanted to bring the event.

“Officers have been working hand in glove with the BBC for a number of years now and have a very good relationship with the senior BBC team delivering the event.

“We continued to discuss future years hosting with the BBC, in the knowledge that they had already identified Coventry as the next host.

Council spend on Big Weekend kept private

“As soon as the opportunity to host in 2023 was identified, we moved quickly to secure it for the city.”

Radio insiders claim the BBC often targets areas where it wants to boost listener numbers when selecting a host.

Mr Alexander says that was not a factor in any discussions, though the event tends to take place in towns and cities where major artists may not traditionally play.

The local authority has committed money to hosting the event, but the council leader says he cannot reveal the amount because the decision was made at a private meeting in September last year.

An aerial view of the Dundee Big Weekend site including the main stage
The stage is almost set for Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However, he insists any outlay will be worth it – because of the amount of money hosting the Big Weekend will bring into the city.

He said: “In Exeter in 2016, a benefit of £3.5 million to the local economy and 100% hotel bed occupancy – based upon a smaller event of 50,000 tickets – was identified.

“In Glasgow in 2014, there was an estimated £10m value of press and marketing with 60,000 tickets – Dundee will host around 80,000 music fans over the weekend.

“Predictions (of the benefit to Dundee) are currently based around the figures from these examples.

“This is a huge opportunity for the city to deliver an incredible global music event, which thousands of Dundonians will enjoy, while also attracting thousands of visitors who will spend money in the local economy.”

Last week The Courier took exclusive drone footage showing work continuing to set up the festival site.

We have a handy guide with all you need to know ahead of Big Weekend.

