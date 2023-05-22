Woman, 28, fighting for life after crash on A92 in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 28-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The three-car collision happened around 1.45pm on Sunday, close to the Lochgelly interchange.

A black Mitsubishi Colt, a silver Suzuki Swift and a red Citroen C4 were all involved.

The driver of the Suzuki was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where her condition is described as critical.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Colt, a 34-year-old woman, and two passengers – women both aged 32 – were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

No one else was injured.

Road closed for more than two hours

The road was closed was closed for more than two hours following the crash.

Road policing sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “We are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with our crash investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dashcam footage then please contact us.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1865.”

The crash was one of two that happened just minutes apart on the same stretch of the A92.

Both the north and southbound carriageways were blocked for a time.