Woman, 28, fighting for life after crash on A92 in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Woman, 28, fighting for life after crash on A92 in Fife

Three other people were taken to hospital after the collision near Lochgelly.

By Neil Henderson
The A92 at Lochgelly. Image: Google Street View

A 28-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The three-car collision happened around 1.45pm on Sunday, close to the Lochgelly interchange.

A black Mitsubishi Colt, a silver Suzuki Swift and a red Citroen C4 were all involved.

The driver of the Suzuki was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where her condition is described as critical.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Colt, a 34-year-old woman, and two passengers – women both aged 32 – were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

No one else was injured.

Road closed for more than two hours

The road was closed was closed for more than two hours following the crash.

Road policing sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “We are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with our crash investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dashcam footage then please contact us.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1865.”

The crash was one of two that happened just minutes apart on the same stretch of the A92.

Both the north and southbound carriageways were blocked for a time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks