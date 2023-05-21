UPDATE: A92 reopens after two crashes block busy Fife route at Lochgelly

The A92 has reopened both the north and southbound carriageways after two crashes blocked the busy Fife route close to Lochgelly.

Emergency services including an ambulance were called to both incidents.

The first crash happened on the northbound carriageway shortly after 2pm.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 14:05#A92 Lochgelly The Southbound carriageway is currently restricted due to a collision Emergency services are en-route 🚑 Please use our #RouteChecker 🛣️ to plan your journey in this area: https://t.co/mJdE9BubVY Delays expected ❗ @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 21, 2023

Photographs of the incident posted on social media show at least one vehicle blocking across both northbound lanes.

However, police later reopened both lanes after a clear up of the crash site had been completed.

Motorists had faced 30 minute delay and advised to find alternative routes and avoid the A92.

A second crash, which occurred on the A92 southbound at around 2.45pm has blocked the southbound section completely.

It remained closed for over an hour as emergency services continued as the scene.

It was reopened shortly after 4pm

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in either of the incidents.