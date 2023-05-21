Dundee United Dundee United women secure Premier League survival as Danni McGinley strikes in nerve-shredding Hamilton decider United will compete in the top-flight for a second successive season By Alan Temple May 21 2023, 4.39pm Share Dundee United women secure Premier League survival as Danni McGinley strikes in nerve-shredding Hamilton decider Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4410967/dundee-united-women-secure-premier-league-survival-danni-mcginley/ Copy Link 0 comment McGinley found the net for United. Steve Brown / DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United women secured their Premier League status with a nerve-shredding draw against Hamilton Accies at Gussie Park. United entered the contest knowing that avoiding defeat against the Lanarkshire outfit would ensure they avoided a relegation playoff, given their two-point advantage over the visitors. And Graeme Hart’s side claimed the lead from the penalty spot in the second half. United won a free-kick on the edge of the box, before the Assistant seemed to upgrade it to a penalty. Which was then converted. 1-0 United, deservedly so as well. pic.twitter.com/bAORWxStUk — Alex Marr (@alexmarr98) May 21, 2023 Leigha Dobbins was felled in the box and Danni McGinley stepped up to calmly slot home her 17th goal of a splendid campaign. However, Accies ensured a fraught finale when Eilidh Austin restored parity going into the closing stages. However, the hosts held firm, sealing a 10th placed finish in United’s maiden SWPL season; a fine achievement as they seek to consolidate and progress. The Tangerines will be joined by Montrose in the top-flight next term after they won the SWPL2 title. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
