Home Sport Football

Montrose FC Women lift SWPL2 silverware and prepare for elite football in next year’s top flight

The Angus side enjoyed a title party as they hosted Queen's Park and will now face the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City in next season's SWPL.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose FC Women celebrate their SWPL2 title success. Image: SNS
Montrose FC Women celebrate their SWPL2 title success. Image: SNS

Montrose FC Women lifted the SWPL2 title at Links Park on Sunday as they prepare to take their place amongst the elite sides next year.

The Angus side celebrated in style as the beat Queen’s Park 6-0 to claim their eighth win in nine games.

Courier Sport was at Links Park as a jubilant crowd turned up to watch Montrose claim the silverware.

Montrose FC Women: Key moments

Montrose were given a guard of honour by Queen’s Park as they took to the field.

And they were very quickly celebrating a commanding lead as they went 3-0 up inside the first 20 minutes.

Lauren Gordon curled home from 15 yards to make it 1-0 in 12 minutes.

Moments later, Gammie headed off the post from close range.

Stacey McFadyen then netted an audacious 20 yard lob from Gammie’s short corner to double the hosts’ advantage.

Holly Daniel celebrating after putting Montrose 3-0 up. Image: SNS

Holly Daniel made it three as she drilled into the bottom corner.

And Gammie’s defence-splitting pass set up McFadyen to coolly dispatch the fourth beyond Queen’s keeper Chloe Gibney and make it 4-0 at the break.

Sub Eilidh Reid grabbed the fifth after superb play by Gammie and Aimee Ridgeway in the build-up.

And after Beth Mowatt made a superb penalty stop to deny Abby Callaghan, Ridgeway completed the scoring.

The road to glory

The side were established in 2016 by Montrose Community Trust and have enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top in recent years.

Under the guidance of Craig Feroz, they went invincible as they clinched the SWPL Championship in style in 2021.

They followed that up this season winning  the SWPL2 title in style, a full 15 points of second-placed Gartcairn before kick-off on Sunday.

What next for Montrose FC Women?

Their new place amongst the elite of the game will lead to far greater media exposure.

Two TV deals currently cover the women’s game with BBC Alba showing 26 live matches a year.

Sky Sports are contracted for a minimum of five and up to ten.

As part of a historic agreement, the women’s team will now come under the official umbrella of Montrose FC next term.

Lauren Gordon celebrates her opening strike for Montrose FC Women. Image: SNS.

They will start the season rated as outsiders by many neutral observers.

But that won’t quell the ambitions of Feroz who outlined his hopes for his team to Courier Sport earlier this week.

“I want the club to be a regular part of the top league,” said Feroz.

“We can’t compete with Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City but I’d like Montrose to become a household name in the game.

“But I’m under no illusions over how big that task is.”

