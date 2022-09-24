From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fiona McNicoll can comfortably lay claim to the family bragging rights.

Her brother, Paul, may be the co-host of the hugely successful Dode Fox Podcast, talking all things Dundee United on a weekly basis.

However, Fiona reckons she has the upper hand as she stars between the sticks for United’s women’s team.

“I always had to get one-up on Paul when we were growing up,” Fiona tells Courier Sport.

“So I thought, ‘right, let’s make one of your dreams come true — but with me!’

“It’s funny, I’ll be in training and the girls will say ‘I heard your brother talking’ or ‘he was messaging me’ and I’m thinking, ‘what’s he messaging you for? He never messages me!’

“The only time I ever hear from him is when I listen to his podcast.

“Especially when I got sent off against Glasgow City, he did say to me, ‘sorry, but I’m going to need to nail you to the wall on that one’.”

McNicoll adds: “He keeps seeing he’ll come down to a game — but he doesn’t even come down to my house, so I’m not holding my breath!”

Last hurrah

Experienced keeper McNicoll linked up with Graeme Hart’s side at the start of the season and, with previous No.1 Lauren Perry injured, has cemented her place.

It is a fairytale final hurrah for the 34-year-old, who thought she had hung up her gloves for the final time when she left Forfar Farmington during the 2019/20 campaign.

Instead, the former Scotland under-19 internationalist is testing herself against the elite of Scottish football during an era of unprecedented ambition from the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City and Hearts.

My whole life I wanted to see an official United top with McNicoll on the back. Clearly, I hoped it would be me wearing it. Alas, I was stinkin at futba so it never happened. My favourite Sister will now make my dream come true…..in a roundabout way. Good luck Sis. 🧡🖤 https://t.co/ehXz9oBCaP — McNicoll (@TheBoyMcNicoll) August 5, 2022

“I didn’t finish my career the way I wanted to,” McNicoll continued. “And this has given me the chance to do that.

“It’s the top level and the league has gone through so many changes, with some excellent professional and semi-professional teams.

“I’m Joe Bloggs, working in finance (at Abertay University), and getting a chance to test myself against those teams on a Sunday. It was a chance to ask myself: ‘Do, I still have it?’ That was the drive.

“I played for Forfar my whole career and was really proud of showing that, yes, you could represent Scotland while playing for a smaller team.

“So, although I’m not expecting another Scotland call any time soon, I’m enjoying it and that’s all that matters.”

Open invitation

Participating in the top-flight for the first time in their history, United WFC occupy ninth spot.

They defeated Glasgow Women and drew against Motherwell. However, successive defeats against Glasgow City, Hearts and Hibs have followed.

Hamilton Accies — two points above United in the standings — visit Gussie Park on Sunday.

“We are getting used to tighter games at this level,” added McNicoll. “Last season, United were maybe winning 4-0 or 5-0 and dominating games.

“There won’t be 10 or 20 opportunities in a game. It’s a learning curve to be more clinical.”

McNicoll, meanwhile, is hopeful a few more United fans will come through the gates for their football fix on Sunday — including an open invitation for those in the men’s team as they enjoy their own rare free weekend.

“It would be great to have some extra fans on Sunday,” she added.

“What I would love to see is for some of the men’s team players to come across and watch the game, just to show the unity at the club. Just wee things like that help to foster that relationship as one club.”