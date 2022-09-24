From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United

By Alan Temple
September 24 2022, 11.00am
McNicoll joined United this summer
Fiona McNicoll can comfortably lay claim to the family bragging rights.

Her brother, Paul, may be the co-host of the hugely successful Dode Fox Podcast, talking all things Dundee United on a weekly basis.

However, Fiona reckons she has the upper hand as she stars between the sticks for United’s women’s team.

“I always had to get one-up on Paul when we were growing up,” Fiona tells Courier Sport.

“So I thought, ‘right, let’s make one of your dreams come true — but with me!’

“It’s funny, I’ll be in training and the girls will say ‘I heard your brother talking’ or ‘he was messaging me’ and I’m thinking, ‘what’s he messaging you for? He never messages me!’

The Dode Fox Podcast team, Ronny Costello, left, and Paul McNicoll

“The only time I ever hear from him is when I listen to his podcast.

“Especially when I got sent off against Glasgow City, he did say to me, ‘sorry, but I’m going to need to nail you to the wall on that one’.”

McNicoll adds: “He keeps seeing he’ll come down to a game — but he doesn’t even come down to my house, so I’m not holding my breath!”

Last hurrah

Experienced keeper McNicoll linked up with Graeme Hart’s side at the start of the season and, with previous No.1 Lauren Perry injured, has cemented her place.

It is a fairytale final hurrah for the 34-year-old, who thought she had hung up her gloves for the final time when she left Forfar Farmington during the 2019/20 campaign.

Instead, the former Scotland under-19 internationalist is testing herself against the elite of Scottish football during an era of unprecedented ambition from the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City and Hearts.

“I didn’t finish my career the way I wanted to,” McNicoll continued. “And this has given me the chance to do that.

“It’s the top level and the league has gone through so many changes, with some excellent professional and semi-professional teams.

“I’m Joe Bloggs, working in finance (at Abertay University), and getting a chance to test myself against those teams on a Sunday. It was a chance to ask myself: ‘Do, I still have it?’ That was the drive.

“I played for Forfar my whole career and was really proud of showing that, yes, you could represent Scotland while playing for a smaller team.

“So, although I’m not expecting another Scotland call any time soon, I’m enjoying it and that’s all that matters.”

Open invitation

Participating in the top-flight for the first time in their history, United WFC occupy ninth spot.

They defeated Glasgow Women and drew against Motherwell. However, successive defeats against Glasgow City, Hearts and Hibs have followed.

Hamilton Accies — two points above United in the standings — visit Gussie Park on Sunday.

McNicoll in action

“We are getting used to tighter games at this level,” added McNicoll. “Last season, United were maybe winning 4-0 or 5-0 and dominating games.

“There won’t be 10 or 20 opportunities in a game. It’s a learning curve to be more clinical.”

McNicoll, meanwhile, is hopeful a few more United fans will come through the gates for their football fix on Sunday — including an open invitation for those in the men’s team as they enjoy their own rare free weekend.

“It would be great to have some extra fans on Sunday,” she added.

“What I would love to see is for some of the men’s team players to come across and watch the game, just to show the unity at the club. Just wee things like that help to foster that relationship as one club.”

