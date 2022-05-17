Dundee United WFC up for top prizes at Scottish Women’s Football awards as title-winning campaign is recognised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United WFC up for top prizes at Scottish Women’s Football awards as title-winning campaign is recognised

By Alan Temple
May 17 2022, 12.00pm Updated: May 17 2022, 3.50pm
United skipper and lifelong Dundee United fan Megan Burns lifts the trophy
United skipper and lifelong Dundee United fan Megan Burns lifts the trophy

Dundee United WFC have been nominated for Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) team of the year following their SWPL2 title triumph.

Graeme Hart’s side roared to promotion from the second tier, claiming the crown by 20 points ahead of Glasgow Women.

The Tangerines lost just one league match all season and will now embark on their first-ever campaign at the elite level of the women’s game in Scotland.

United are up against top-flight champions Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic and Partick Thistle for the gong.

Boss Hart has also been recognised with a place on the SWPL coach of the year shortlist along with Malky Thomson (Rangers), Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) and Fran Alonso (Celtic).

Danni McGinley, who notched 30 goals in all competitions for United, and Robyn Smith can safely be considered the front-runners for SWPL2 player of the year following their exploits.

The Terrors duo are up against Cara Henderson of Glasgow Women and Sammy Duncan of Boroughmuir Thistle.

The full list of nominees, which includes richly merited recognition for Montrose, East Fife, Dryburgh and Fife’s own Caroline Weir can be found here.

The winners of the MG ALBA SWF Awards will be announced at a ceremony on June 4th at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel.

In pictures: Colour, confetti and champagne as Dundee United WFC lift SWPL2 trophy in front of record crowd

