Dundee United WFC up for top prizes at Scottish Women’s Football awards as title-winning campaign is recognised

Dundee United WFC have been nominated for Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) team of the year following their SWPL2 title triumph.

Graeme Hart’s side roared to promotion from the second tier, claiming the crown by 20 points ahead of Glasgow Women.

The Tangerines lost just one league match all season and will now embark on their first-ever campaign at the elite level of the women’s game in Scotland.

United are up against top-flight champions Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic and Partick Thistle for the gong.

Boss Hart has also been recognised with a place on the SWPL coach of the year shortlist along with Malky Thomson (Rangers), Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) and Fran Alonso (Celtic).

Our representatives for the 2021/22 MG ALBA SWF Awards! SWPL2 Player of the Year: @dannimcginley/@robyyn9 SWPL Coach of the Year:@graemehart89 SWPL Team of the Year:

Danni McGinley, who notched 30 goals in all competitions for United, and Robyn Smith can safely be considered the front-runners for SWPL2 player of the year following their exploits.

The Terrors duo are up against Cara Henderson of Glasgow Women and Sammy Duncan of Boroughmuir Thistle.

The full list of nominees, which includes richly merited recognition for Montrose, East Fife, Dryburgh and Fife’s own Caroline Weir can be found here.

The winners of the MG ALBA SWF Awards will be announced at a ceremony on June 4th at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel.