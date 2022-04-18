Dundee United WFC boss Graeme Hart opens up on brave health battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was an ‘incredible’ 48 hours at the end of a tumultuous and, at times, terrifying year in the life of Graeme Hart.

The head coach of Dundee United’s women’s team was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in April 2021.

As he fought the illness, Hart — who had been serving as United’s assistant boss — officially succeeded Gavin Beith at the helm five months later.

Belying his health concerns, he went on to guide United to the Scottish Women’s Premier League Two (SWPL2) title and is three games away from completing an invincible campaign.

And Hart has revealed that he received the all-clear from doctors on Friday, March 18 — just two days before United were crowned champions of the second tier.

“Since early last year, my life has been a bit of whirlwind, both personally and professionally,” Hart told Courier Sport.

“The word ‘cancer’ is probably the scariest word you can hear when considering your health. I got a massive fright when I was given the news. I was hit for six.

“There were times when I would receive calls and I would need to get my partner or mum to speak to them, because I wasn’t taking in what they were saying. My head was all over the place.

“But being able to focus on this job and what was happening on the pitch is something that drove me and helped me get through it. That gave me motivation, which could be hard at times.”

He recalled: “I got the all-clear on Friday [March 18] when my scan results came back, then we won the league on the Sunday! It’s been a really tough year but it has finished with the best outcome, both on and off the pitch. It was an incredible weekend.”

‘My Adam’s apple was almost coming out the side of my neck’

Hart’s condition was diagnosed after colleagues and family noticed swelling around his throat.

“I just thought it was more lockdown weight,” he jokes.

But it proved to be no laughing matter.

After initially visiting a doctor in November 2020, it took several months to receive the diagnosis. An operation to remove both his thyroid glands followed. He then underwent radiation treatment.

Hart contends that the scar on his neck and lifetime of taking thyroid hormone replacement medicine is a small price to pay for his health.

“I remember one day I was brushing my teeth and my Adam’s apple was almost coming out the side of my neck,” continues Hart. “I was thinking, ‘that definitely shouldn’t be there!’

“It was actually pushing on my windpipe and, although I didn’t know it at the time, it was quite dangerous.”

Hart, now recovered, smiled: “There’s a three per cent chance you can lose your voice when your thyroid is removed — so I know a few people were hoping for that outcome!”

History makers

If Hart’s personal journey is a remarkable one, then United’s footballing one is a laudable one.

Unbeaten United boast a 22-point lead at the summit of SWPL2 with three games to play.

As such, Hart’s champions will represent the Tangerines at the elite level of Scottish women’s football for the first time ever next term.

“The aim was always to win the league but the manner we have done it is incredibly pleasing,” continued Hart.

“But we are aware there are still three games left this season and we have realigned our goals. We want to win all of those matches and finish the season unbeaten.

“That would be an incredible effort, particularly given the league we are in. There’s not a Manchester City or Chelsea; not a Celtic or Rangers — teams flinging more money around than the rest.

“We’ve assembled a team within our budget and, on a level playing field, have enjoyed success. That’s probably the most impressive thing.”

‘A buzz across the board’

As well as representing United’s maiden experience of the top-flight, next season will be the first campaign played under the umbrella of the SPFL, with a revamped structure.

“I think there’s a buzz across the board, from all the teams involved,” said Hart, discussing the new era.

“It’s hugely exciting to really challenge ourselves at the top level.”

And he hopes United fans come along for the ride in increasing numbers.

With an appetite to, where possible, ensure the United men’s and women’s senior fixtures do not clash, Hart added: “Women’s football is growing massively and there is still a lot of growth to come.

“Compared to where we were a few years ago, there are more people attending games, more people following results and showing their support on social media.

“The fanbase is there, and growing. I really hope we can get even more fans along to watch next season because it’s a good brand, entertaining and affordable for a family.”