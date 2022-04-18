Dundee United WFC boss Graeme Hart opens up on brave health battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United WFC boss Graeme Hart opens up on brave health battle

By Alan Temple
April 18 2022, 7.30am Updated: April 18 2022, 3.30pm
Journey, on and off the pitch: Hart
It was an ‘incredible’ 48 hours at the end of a tumultuous and, at times, terrifying year in the life of Graeme Hart.

The head coach of Dundee United’s women’s team was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in April 2021.

As he fought the illness, Hart — who had been serving as United’s assistant boss — officially succeeded Gavin Beith at the helm five months later.

Belying his health concerns, he went on to guide United to the Scottish Women’s Premier League Two (SWPL2) title and is three games away from completing an invincible campaign.

And Hart has revealed that he received the all-clear from doctors on Friday, March 18 — just two days before United were crowned champions of the second tier.

SWPL2 champions, Dundee United WFC

“Since early last year, my life has been a bit of whirlwind, both personally and professionally,” Hart told Courier Sport.

“The word ‘cancer’ is probably the scariest word you can hear when considering your health. I got a massive fright when I was given the news. I was hit for six.

“There were times when I would receive calls and I would need to get my partner or mum to speak to them, because I wasn’t taking in what they were saying. My head was all over the place.

“But being able to focus on this job and what was happening on the pitch is something that drove me and helped me get through it. That gave me motivation, which could be hard at times.”

He recalled: “I got the all-clear on Friday [March 18] when my scan results came back, then we won the league on the Sunday! It’s been a really tough year but it has finished with the best outcome, both on and off the pitch. It was an incredible weekend.”

‘My Adam’s apple was almost coming out the side of my neck’

Hart’s condition was diagnosed after colleagues and family noticed swelling around his throat.

“I just thought it was more lockdown weight,” he jokes.

But it proved to be no laughing matter.

After initially visiting a doctor in November 2020, it took several months to receive the diagnosis. An operation to remove both his thyroid glands followed. He then underwent radiation treatment.

Hart contends that the scar on his neck and lifetime of taking thyroid hormone replacement medicine is a small price to pay for his health.

“I remember one day I was brushing my teeth and my Adam’s apple was almost coming out the side of my neck,” continues Hart. “I was thinking, ‘that definitely shouldn’t be there!’

“It was actually pushing on my windpipe and, although I didn’t know it at the time, it was quite dangerous.”

Hart, now recovered, smiled: “There’s a three per cent chance you can lose your voice when your thyroid is removed — so I know a few people were hoping for that outcome!”

History makers

If Hart’s personal journey is a remarkable one, then United’s footballing one is a laudable one.

Unbeaten United boast a 22-point lead at the summit of SWPL2 with three games to play.

As such, Hart’s champions will represent the Tangerines at the elite level of Scottish women’s football for the first time ever next term.

Danni McGinley and Robyn Smith celebrate against Kilmarnock, hours after United were crowned champions

“The aim was always to win the league but the manner we have done it is incredibly pleasing,” continued Hart.

“But we are aware there are still three games left this season and we have realigned our goals. We want to win all of those matches and finish the season unbeaten.

“That would be an incredible effort, particularly given the league we are in. There’s not a Manchester City or Chelsea; not a Celtic or Rangers — teams flinging more money around than the rest.

“We’ve assembled a team within our budget and, on a level playing field, have enjoyed success. That’s probably the most impressive thing.”

‘A buzz across the board’

As well as representing United’s maiden experience of the top-flight, next season will be the first campaign played under the umbrella of the SPFL, with a revamped structure.

“I think there’s a buzz across the board, from all the teams involved,” said Hart, discussing the new era.

“It’s hugely exciting to really challenge ourselves at the top level.”

And he hopes United fans come along for the ride in increasing numbers.

With an appetite to, where possible, ensure the United men’s and women’s senior fixtures do not clash, Hart added: “Women’s football is growing massively and there is still a lot of growth to come.

“Compared to where we were a few years ago, there are more people attending games, more people following results and showing their support on social media.

“The fanbase is there, and growing. I really hope we can get even more fans along to watch next season because it’s a good brand, entertaining and affordable for a family.”

Dominant Dundee United WFC claim title glory – and celebrate in style

