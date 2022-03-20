Dominant Dundee United WFC claim title glory – and celebrate in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dominant Dundee United WFC claim title glory – and celebrate in style

By Alan Temple
March 20 2022, 5.49pm
Dundee United WFC claimed league glory
Dundee United WFC claimed league glory

Dundee United WFC have been crowned Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 (SWPL2) champions following a dominant campaign.

Graeme Hart’s side claimed the title before kicking a ball on Sunday, with a draw between Glasgow and St Johnstone ensuring United could not be caught at the summit of the second tier.

Nevertheless, the Tangerines crossed the finish line in some style later in the day, comfortably dispatching Kilmarnock 4-0 at Rugby Park.

Tammy Harkin notched a hat-trick and Danni McGinley rippled the net as United secured a 17th win from their 19 SWPL2 fixtures to date, extending their unassailable lead to 23 points.

Revamp

Having secured promotion, United are set to play at the elite level of Scottish women’s football for the first time in their history.

However, the exact structure in which they will participate remains uncertain.

SWPL clubs will form a new league and cup competition under the umbrella of the SPFL from the start of next season.

The precise number of clubs and format will be decided over the coming weeks.

The SPFL will also run a new League Cup competition.

Tam Courts beams ‘what a moment’ as 96th-minute Dundee United winner sparks fan delirium

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier