Dominant Dundee United WFC claim title glory – and celebrate in style

Dundee United WFC have been crowned Scottish Women’s Premier League 2 (SWPL2) champions following a dominant campaign.

Graeme Hart’s side claimed the title before kicking a ball on Sunday, with a draw between Glasgow and St Johnstone ensuring United could not be caught at the summit of the second tier.

Nevertheless, the Tangerines crossed the finish line in some style later in the day, comfortably dispatching Kilmarnock 4-0 at Rugby Park.

WE ARE CHAMPIONS! Following the result between Glasgow and St Johnstone, we have now been confirmed as the 2021/22 Park’s Motor Group SWPL2 champions. pic.twitter.com/kZO1p177gG — Dundee United WFC (@dundeeunitedWFC) March 20, 2022

Tammy Harkin notched a hat-trick and Danni McGinley rippled the net as United secured a 17th win from their 19 SWPL2 fixtures to date, extending their unassailable lead to 23 points.

Revamp

Having secured promotion, United are set to play at the elite level of Scottish women’s football for the first time in their history.

However, the exact structure in which they will participate remains uncertain.

SWPL clubs will form a new league and cup competition under the umbrella of the SPFL from the start of next season.

The precise number of clubs and format will be decided over the coming weeks.

The SPFL will also run a new League Cup competition.