Sport Football Dundee United

Benjamin Siegrist ‘eyed’ by English Premier League giants as Dundee United contract ticks down

By Alan Temple
March 20 2022, 9.46am
Siegrist in action
Benjamin Siegrist is reportedly on the radar of English Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Dundee United stopper is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and free to speak to any interested parties.

And the Scottish Sun claims that Siegrist was scouted by Red Devils talent spotter Tony Coton during last Monday’s 3-0 defeat against Celtic.

The keeper made a high-profile blunder to allow Giorgos Giakoumakis to poke home the second goal of the game.

Coton and Siegrist worked together at Aston Villa, where the Tannadice No.1 was on the books as a youngster.

The 30-year-old, who was named Dundee United’s player of the year last term, has also been linked with Celtic and Rangers.

Siegrist would be seen as back-up to Spanish superstar David de Gea and England international Dean Henderson.

‘What will be, will be’

Discussing his contract situation in November, Siegrist said: “I feel happy and I hope people see that I’m happy here.

Dundee United goalie Benjamin Siegrist

“I hope that reflects in my performances. I try to lead by example here.

“Things are going great, I am happy to be part of it and to be fully engaged.

“What will be, will be, it’s not something I think about much.”

The former Switzerland under-21 international joined United in the summer of 2018 and has made 138 appearances for the club.

