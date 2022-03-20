Three people injured as three-car crash blocks busy road in north east Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been injured after a three-car crash forced the closure of a busy route in north east Fife on Sunday.

Multiple emergency services raced to the B939 in Stathkinness shortly before 5pm after reports of the collision at the junction with Main Street.

The road was blocked for nearly two hours as police and paramedics attended to those involved.

Two fire appliances from St Andrews Station were also despatched to the scene.

Many took to social media to report the incident with one eyewitness saying that the road had been “completely blocked” because of the crash.

The extent injuries suffered has not been clarified at this stage.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 4.47pm on Sunday March 20 of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles at the junction of the B939 with Main Street in Strathkinness.

“Crews remained at the scene making the area safe until 6.44pm before returning to station.

“In all three persons were injured in the incident however their the extent of their injuries is yet to be confirmed.”