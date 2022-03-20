Three people injured as three-car crash blocks busy road in north east Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Three people injured as three-car crash blocks busy road in north east Fife

By Neil Henderson
March 20 2022, 7.48pm Updated: March 20 2022, 7.52pm
The crash blocked the busy B939 route at Strathkinness.
Three people have been injured after a three-car crash forced the closure of a busy route in north east Fife on Sunday.

Multiple emergency services raced to the B939 in Stathkinness shortly before 5pm after reports of the collision at the junction with Main Street.

The road was blocked for nearly two hours as police and paramedics attended to those involved.

Two fire appliances from St Andrews Station were also despatched to the scene.

Many took to social media to report the incident with one eyewitness saying that the road had been “completely blocked” because of the crash.

The extent injuries suffered has not been clarified at this stage.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert at 4.47pm on Sunday March 20 of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles at the junction of the B939 with Main Street in Strathkinness.

“Two fire appliances from St Andrews station were despatched to the scene.

“Crews remained at the scene making the area safe until 6.44pm before returning to station.

“In all three persons were injured in the incident however their the extent of their injuries is yet to be confirmed.”

