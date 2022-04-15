What Dundee United require to secure European football and why Hibs’ Scottish Cup bid is key

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have attained top six football.

Now the challenge is to bring electric European nights back to Tannadice.

Charlie Mulgrew described the prospect as amazing, while Ross Graham is aiming to realise a boyhood dream after attending United’s last continental clash as an 11-year-old fan.

The Tangerines sit in fourth spot with 41 points, just one point ahead of Ross County and Motherwell.

So, exactly what do United require in order to ensure European football for the first time since 2012?

If Dundee United finish 4th

With Celtic, Rangers and Hearts scampering away in the distance, fourth spot is the Tangerines’ target.

It would also guarantee European football for Tam Courts’ charges.

United would enter the Europa Conference League at the third qualifying round, providing Hibs do not win the Scottish Cup.

That would see the Terrors’ 2022/23 campaign begin on August 4.

Should the Hibees go all the way in the Scottish Cup, fourth spot would enter the Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round — a July 21 start.

If Dundee United finish 5th

This is where Hibs’ Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts becomes essential viewing for United fans.

Should the Jambos dump their city rivals at Hampden, it would ensure that fifth place in the Premiership is enough to secure a Europa Conference League second qualifying round berth.

With Shaun Maloney’s side toiling in the bottom-six, cup glory is their only route to continental competition. Clubs get nothing for being losing finalists.

If Hibs do lift the famous old trophy in May, then they would claim a place in the Europa League playoff round, with third and fourth place in the Premiership taking Scotland’s final two European places.

The team in fifth would be left empty-handed.

‘A fresh start’

Courts, meanwhile, is seeking to embark on a European adventure as a manager — having missed the opportunity to dust off his passport as a player.

The United gaffer was on the books of Livingston when they secured a spot in the 2002/03 UEFA Cup. However, with first team chances scarce with the Lions, he made the decision to leave the club.

“I was a young professional as part of the Livingston first-team squad,” recalled Courts. “In our first season back in the Premiership, they ended up finishing third.

“We had a really talented squad with the likes of David Fernandez. We probably took the league by surprise that season, by how good we were.

“We qualified for Europe but I left Livingston before that happened. I had been at the club for such a long time — since I was 12. And I was almost 21.

“I had been on loan at Cowdenbeath and we had a bit of success.

“I still had two years left on my contract at Livingston and they wanted to keep me but sometimes in life you just need to be honest and look for a fresh start.”