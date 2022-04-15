Moira Sharp: Dundee singing legend and foster carer dies aged 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Obituaries

Moira Sharp: Dundee singing legend and foster carer dies aged 75

By Chris Ferguson
April 15 2022, 12.30pm Updated: April 15 2022, 7.42pm
Former singer Moira Sharp.
Former singer Moira Sharp.

Even 30 years after she ended her singing career, it still took Moira Sharp three hours to make her way through Dundee city centre.

She would be stopped by people who remembered her performances with Aquarius, Hunter’s Key and then Carousel.

In a career stretching from the 1960s until 1989, she counted guitar legend Jim Kelly as one of her band members, and she also provided backing for Billy Connolly and Lonnie Donegan.

The original line up of Hunter’s Key: Davie Simpson, Willie Patullo, Moira Sharp and John Lunan.

Moira, who has died aged 75, was best remembered as the singer with Hunter’s Key, her most enduring band.

It was with Hunter’s Key that her guitarist was Jim Kelly who found national fame with Honeybus.

Beginnings

Moira was born in Dundee in 1946 to scrap dealer Robert Rice and his wife Annie.

She was educated at St Vincent’s Primary School then St Michael’s Secondary School in Graham Street.

When she left school in he early 1960s, Moira went to work in the jute industry and started her music career towards the end of the decade.

Hunter’s Key in 1975: John Lunan, Jim Kelly, Moira Sharp and Willie Patullo.

She formed the band Aquarius, playing contemporary hits at clubs and social events around the city.

During the week, Moira would work as a store detective, or as she called it a flair walker, in stores around the east of Scotland.

At weekends, from Thursday night to Sunday night, she sang in bands and was known for kicking off with Da Doo Ron Ron to warm up the crowd.

Aquarius gave way to Hunter’s Key with whom she toured Scotland, and into England, playing at military bases, weddings and in social clubs.

Benny and Moira Sharp on their wedding day in 1974.

Her band shared a bill with Billy Connolly in Motherwell and Banff, Lonnie Donegan in Port Glasgow and Hector Nicol in Dundee.

The line up of Hunter’s Key changed regularly and eventually Moira formed an entirely new band, Carousel.

Her last gig was in North End Social Club, Dundee, in 1989. Moira was a non-smoker but had developed a lung condition from playing in smoky clubs.

Curtain call

She felt this had taken the edge off her singing voice and she decided to bow out with dignity.

Moira then embarked on a new vocation: fostering more than 100 children over the next 15 years or so.

Her daughter, Norma Rodger, said: “My mother was always first to help people out and she loved foster caring. It was far more than a job.

“She looked after mainly boys and helped steer a lot of them in the right direction and many stayed in touch over the years.

Moira’s last gig in the North End Club, Dundee, in 1989 with daughter Norma and son Kenny.

“She undertook a lot of study and courses to allow her to help children with special needs.”

Moira later received an award from Dundee City Council for her fostering work.

Norman said: “My mother remained incredibly well known in Dundee and it took her about three hours to get through the town.

“She was always stopped by people who remembered her performances. She was even stopped in Blackpool by someone who remembered her singing in Denny.”

Moira’s funeral will take place at James Ashton’s rooms, Lochee, on Friday, April 22 at 1.30pm, then to Birkhill cemetery at 2.30pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier